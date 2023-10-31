EastEnders announces surprise schedule change — here's when you can watch

EastEnders has revealed a slight schedule change as one episode will air at a different time this week.

Things have taken a sinister turn for Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) this week as she received a major Halloween fright when she came face-to-face with her rapist Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) after seven years.

Fans will be eagerly watching to see the fallout of Linda's devastation, as well as how a struggling Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) will cope with the aftermath of his devastating accident.

Luckily there isn't a huge schedule change, but it may be important to keep in mind if you don't want to miss any of the soap action.

This week, on Wednesday, November 1, EastEnders will air at the later time of 7:45 pm on BBC One after The One Show.

EastEnders will continue to air in the usual time slot of 7:30 pm on BBC One on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

The schedule change was announced on EastEnders' social media pages...

We have a slight schedule change for #EastEnders this week, with Wednesday's episode starting at the later time of 7:45pm on @BBCOne. 🗓 pic.twitter.com/FcKrx2U92UOctober 30, 2023 See more

The episodes will also still be released at 6 am each morning on BBC iPlayer, so fans can catch up with all of the unmissable Walford drama at any time that suits them during the day.

If you don't want to miss any of the Albert Square action, keep an eye on our UK TV Guide for any further updates or schedule changes.

In Wednesday's episode, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) will face her worst nightmare as her son Albie goes missing after his dad Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) takes him to the park.

Also, businessman Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) threatens gambling addict Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) that if he doesn't get his money for the loan repayments, he will tell his wife Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) all about his financial problems.

Elsewhere, the Knights support Linda in her time of need and Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) struggles when the fuse box blows in the café, but Kathy can't afford to fix it.

