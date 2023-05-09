EastEnders' Danielle Harold wows fans with first picture since Lola exit

EastEnders' Danielle Harold is set to leave the soap as her character battles terminal cancer.

EastEnders favourite Danielle Harold had fans swooning after she posted her first picture on Instagram since filming her final soap scenes.

Danielle, who plays Lola Pearce-Brown in EastEnders, looked as glamorous as ever as she shared a selfie posing in a dressing room mirror wearing a blue blazer and her blonde locks styled in plaits, complete with a stunning dark makeup look.

In the snap, the soap star is also seen standing behind a black makeup chair that reads 'Versa Studios.'

Fans were quick to compliment Danielle as one user gushed: "Gorgeous. As always", while another swooned: "youre the most beautiful person i know♥️😍" and someone else added: "Looking good, going to be so weird not seeing you on EastEnders the storyline is so sad 😢 xx."

Danielle is set to leave EastEnders after her character Lola received the devastating news that she has a terminal brain tumour.

Since her diagnosis, Lola had been receiving treatment to try and prolong her life. However, her world collapsed when a recent scan revealed that the chemotherapy had stopped working and she now only has months to live.

And as terminally ill Lola's final moments edge closer, devastating details came to light when it was revealed that EastEnders had started filming Lola's heartbreaking funeral scenes.

In the devastating pictures, a funeral procession with the hearse and flowers spelling out Lola’s name was seen arriving on set, and messages from Lola's loved ones were written on her white coffin.

Danielle and her co-star Jamie Borthwick were seen filming Lola's final scenes in Margate. (Image credit: BBC)

On top of that, Danielle and her co-star Jamie Borthwick were spotted filming emotional scenes at the seaside in Margate as their characters Jay and Lola made special memories together.

In the images, Lola's condition has clearly deteriorated as she is pictured being pushed in a wheelchair by Jay as the couple makes the most of the precious short time she has left.

Most recently, new behind-the-scenes set images showed a festival-style funeral for Lola, with the Square decorated in bunting and a balloon arch that said 'Lola Fest'.

An EastEnders source reportedly told The Sun (opens in new tab): "As photos have already shown, Lola’s funeral will be a flower-strewn affair, with colourful blooms as Walford’s residents show their love for their tragic friend.

“But the wake will be a big celebration of the way Lola lived her life with music and laughter. The whole Square will come together to share stories and it will make for a really touching episode.”

