EastEnders fans all have the same complaint about Kat's 'ugly' wedding dress

EastEnders fans were all saying the same thing about Kat Slater's (Jessie Wallace) wedding dress during last night's episode (Wednesday, August 20).

As Kat excitedly prepared to tie the knot to fiancé Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), she was oblivious to the chaos erupting around her.

Kat's ex-husband Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) was set to go to Spain, but a shocking revelation halted his plans when he discovered that Phil had an affair with Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit).

He was torn on whether to tell Kat and stop her from marrying Phil once again. But, after receiving some advice from Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), he decided to pay Kat a visit.

However, just as he was about to expose the truth to Kat, he backtracked and told her that he was changing his flight to Spain and going to her wedding.

Kat was over the moon to be marrying Phil Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

After overhearing Alfie taking a mystery phone call over the Bluetooth speaker about rearranging a booking, a concerned Kat confronted him and believed it was something to do with his cancer scare.

Alfie reassured her that he was on the phone to his travel agent to rebook his flight and the pair had a heart-to-heart as Kat asked him to give her away.

He was taken aback by the offer, but reluctantly agreed as he headed over to Peggy's where the Mitchells were celebrating Phil's nuptials.

Meanwhile, Kat, Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton), Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) were all happily sipping on champagne outside the Tube station as they waited for Phil to arrive.

As time went ticking by, Kat became worried about her husband-to-be's whereabouts and was about to go searching for him before Stacey stopped her and said that she needed to get on the next Tube otherwise she would miss the wedding.

Alfie Moon confronted Phil for cheating on Kat. (Image credit: BBC)

As the groups set off, things turned violent at Peggy's as Alfie punched Phil for cheating on Kat.

Phil initially tried to deny it, but when Alfie threatened to call Kat and expose him, the thug confessed to everything.

Alfie nearly broke down in tears as he made Phil promise to keep his family safe and not let Kat down.

A baffled Phil questioned why he hadn't already told Kat and Alfie made a shocking confession that he "might not be around much longer."

Alfie's world soon came crashing down as the heartbreaking truth was revealed that Alfie had cancer and lied to everyone about it.

Despite the dramatic scenes, fans were distracted by Kat's "ugly" wedding dress and didn't waste any time voicing their disgust over the garment...

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.