EastEnders fans rejoice as LEGENDARY friendship is FINALLY rekindled

EastEnders fans went wild as soap legends Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) rekindled their friendship during last night's episode (Wednesday, August 30).

The pair had been close friends for decades, but their friendship took a sinister turn when Sharon discovered Ian's role in her son Denny's (Bleu Landau) death, who tragically lost his life in the Thames boat accident.

Devastated Sharon found out that Ian had locked Denny in a room below deck, and blamed him for her son’s death.

As part of her revenge plan, Sharon married Ian and began poisoning him throughout their 'marriage'. However, in her final attempt to feed him a poisoned carbonara, she finally confessed and stopped him from eating the meal.

Ian fled the Square after her revelation and hadn't been seen or heard from since — until last night.

Sharon Watts offered Ian Beale an olive branch. (Image credit: BBC)

Sharon was stunned to see Ian unexpectedly turn up at the Vic along with his very much alive ex-wife Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).

As the residents tried to comprehend Cindy's extraordinary return from the dead, Sharon focused her attention on trying to reconcile with her former best friend Ian.

Sharon hesitantly approached Ian at the bar as she revealed that she had done a lot of thinking about Denny's death and what happened during that fateful time, adding that she didn't want it to ruin their long-standing friendship.

"You tried to kill me," Ian pointed out.

"So did Cindy. But you seem to find a way to get past that," she replied.

Although a bizarre point, it did make sense and the friends sat down for a chat. Sharon encouraged Ian to visit his mum Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) and by the end of their conversation, it was like nothing had ever happened.

Fans loved seeing Ian and Sharon make amends and put the carbonara saga behind them...

Lovely to see ian and sharon being friends again #EastEndersAugust 30, 2023 See more

“You okay now?”SO glad ian and sharon have made up and are friends again it was the highlight for me! #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/5T97IX3ryNAugust 30, 2023 See more

Finally caught up and I love how they quickly brushed over carbonara gate 😅 let’s just forget it ever happened now and enjoy Ian & Sharon as friends again #EastEndersAugust 31, 2023 See more

i’m glad sharon and ian could rekindle their friendship as they have been mates since the show started + tish and adam work well together!but phil having a big grudge against ian is so wrong… is he forgetting that he’s the reason the boat sank in the first place? #eastenders pic.twitter.com/SOTfsknsygAugust 30, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.