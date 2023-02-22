EastEnders fans spot HUGE flashforward clue in unexpected place

EastEnders fans were quick to point out a big hint to the flashforward episode.

EastEnders fans spotted a major clue linked to the flash-forward episode after Sharon Watts' (Letitia Dean) wedding dress unexpectedly appeared at Stacey Slater's (Lacey Turner) house.

In Monday's EastEnders episode, the soap teased a shock murder victim in a gruesome flashforward scene involving six Walford women — Stacey, Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Sharon, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), who were all standing over the unknown corpse at the Vic.

In the flashforward episode, Sharon was seen wearing a wedding dress, despite it being Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) set to get married at Christmas.

Now, fans believe that they saw Sharon's wedding dress pop up in last night's episode (Tuesday, February 21) after Stacey took in a delivery of wedding dresses.

After a heavy night of drinking the evening before, Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) went to see a very hungover Stacey at the Vic to ask her about a huge delivery they had just received.

Fans think that Sharon Watts' wedding dress showed up at the Slaters. (Image credit: BBC)

The delivery was soon revealed to be boxes of wedding dresses and a frustrated Stacey told Eve that it was Big Mo Harris (Layla Morse) who had sent the "bent bridal gear" who wanted Stacey to store them in her garage for her new contact 'Shifty Shiv'.

Stacey said that she was hoping that 'Shifty Shiv' could help her replace the stolen gear from her van, with Eve pointing out that he will probably charge a fortune in interest.

However, fans couldn't help but notice a particular wedding dress that Eve held up as it looked identical to the one Sharon was wearing in the flashforward episode.

Eve Unwin was spotted holding up Sharon's future wedding dress. (Image credit: BBC)

Eagle-eyed fans flooded Twitter after spotting the bridal gown and were quick to voice their thoughts...

Was that Sharon's future wedding dress Eve held up? 👀 #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/4SUNeIWbmEFebruary 21, 2023 See more

So could Sharon actually be the blushing bride or could she be wearing the dress for a very different purpose?

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.