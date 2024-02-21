EastEnders fans think UNEXPECTED villain is hiding in plain sight

EastEnders fans think there's a hidden imposter in the Square.

There may be a wolf in sheep's clothing on the Square as EastEnders fans think there's a new villain lurking in Walford — and it's an unexpected resident.

A spiralling Denise Fox (Diane Parish) has been on the verge of a psychotic breakdown ever since she dropped her 'D' necklace in Keanu Taylor's grave underneath the floor of the café.

As her mental health has been deteriorating, Denise has been "seeing" the ghost of Keanu and fears he's back from the dead to confront her.

During last night's episode (Tuesday, February 20), Denise was reading the Bible when Keanu "appeared" in her living room.

A terrified Denise ordered him to leave her alone, but he reassured her that he was there to help and told her to read a passage in the Bible, warning her about false prophets.

Denise Fox has lost her grip on reality. (Image credit: BBC)

In the middle of her manic episode, Denise tore the house apart searching for the missing murder weapon and ripped her husband Jack Branning's (Scott Maslen) coat to shreds. However, she was soon interrupted when Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) knocked on her door to talk to her about the lost murder weapon.

A distraught Denise fled the house wearing her dressing gown and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) found her hiding from Johnny in the Square garden.

Stacey rushed over to help Denise, who told her that Johnny was "the ravening wolf" and "corrupted." After seeing how distressed Denise was, Johnny left and Stacey took her back inside.

Denise insisted that Johnny had been in her home and hidden the murder weapon to set her up.

"Keanu told me. Look, that's why he came back. To warn me. Johnny Carter, he's working for the devil. He's clever. He's trying to trick me. 'The corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit,'" Denise said pointing to the Bible passage.

Fans have a funny feeling about Pastor Clayton. (Image credit: BBC)

In a bid to calm her down, Stacey lied that Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) had found the meat thermometer, which she used to kill Keanu, at the pub and told her that nobody was out to get her.

As Stacey continued to reassure her about the murder weapon, Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) and Pastor Clayton (Howard Saddler) turned up.

Pastor Clayton revealed that Denise's problem is a "sickness of the soul" and Denise broke down in tears as she sobbed: "I thought he came to save me. I thought he'd forgiven me!"

Pastor Clayton reassured her that we're all sinners and that she needed to repent to be saved by God.

"I'm here, if you're ready to unburden yourself," he told her. But, Denise refused to talk as she didn't trust him.

"There must be someone you can talk to, someone who can understand what you're going through," Pastor Clayton said.

The seemingly harmless Pastor Clayton instantly sparked suspicion amongst fans and are convinced that he may be the new villain on the Square...

i do NOT trust pastor clayton at all#EastEndersFebruary 20, 2024 See more

God… not the evil Pastor Clayton !!! #EastEndersFebruary 20, 2024 See more

Pastor Clayton is related to Lucas!? They’re secretly trying to get ar D locked up! #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/9OWVHMgXPEFebruary 20, 2024 See more

Still get a funny feeling about Pastor Clayton! Even if he has hit the nail on the head! #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/5WOlXlpN5cFebruary 20, 2024 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.