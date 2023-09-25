EastEnders LEGEND on new role in Peaky Blinders movie

An EastEnders icon would love to land a role in the Peaky Blinders movie spin-off.

EastEnders favourite Jamie Borthwick revealed his hopes to star in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie after a "tough year" on the soap.

Jamie has been at the centre of a heartbreaking storyline which has seen his character Jay Brown struggle with grief after the death of his wife Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) earlier this year.

Jay has been at breaking point ever since his wife Lola passed away from a terminal brain tumour and he recently bonded with mysterious newcomer Nadine, who has a striking resemblance to Lola.

Talking to the Daily Star at the National Television Awards 2023, Jamie shared what's to come for his career: "I'm looking forward to a nice rest, to be honest, it's been a tough year, then we'll see."

Although he's looking forward to a rest, the soap star revealed his desire to don a flat cap in the new Peaky Blinders movie.

Jamie Borthwick plays Jay Brown in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

"Not any reality ones, but Peaky Blinders, I'd love to do that. They're doing a film though, so tell them to shout to me, 'cos I'm available!" he said.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight shared an exciting update on the Peaky Blinders movie in July last year.

Whilst chatting to British radio station Heart FM (reported via Deadline), Steven Knight confirmed that he was very close to finishing off the script for the movie which is set to pick up where we left off at the end of Peaky Blinders season 6.

Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders. (Image credit: BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd./Robert Viglasky)

He said: "We're going to shoot it at the studios in Digbeth, and on location in Digbeth in Birmingham. Digbeth and Small Heath [are] where the Peaky Blinders actually roamed, so it's like Peaky's coming home."

However, we have a while to wait until it hits our screens, with Steven adding that it is due to begin filming "within 18 months" which means that it probably won't be released until the latter half of 2024 at the earliest.

