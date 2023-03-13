EastEnders reveals BRUTAL school attack for Amy Mitchell

Young teen Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) is set to be involved in a vicious school fight in EastEnders.

The troubled schoolgirl has been struggling with her mental health as she was being bullied online by her classmates after a rumour circulated that she slept with Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega).

Her wellbeing then took a devastating turn when she was rushed to hospital after she began self-harming, but Amy has since made positive steps to recovery by seeing a counsellor.

Recently, Amy was hesitant to take the medication she was prescribed to help make her better, but after her step-mum Denise Fox (Diane Parish) gave her some words of encouragement she has since agreed to try them.

Amy's attack comes as Denise struggles to cope with Ravi Gulati's (Aaron Thiara) sinister blackmail threat.

After she warned Ravi that he was being investigated by her copper husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), the ex-con blackmailed Denise to become his informer or he would expose their affair to Jack.

Amy was hospitalised after her mental health spiralled. (Image credit: BBC)

Since then, Ravi has been pressuring Denise to find out what information Jack has on him.

But when Denise goes to open up Jack's laptop to try and find out what he knows, she's interrupted when she receives a call from the school telling her that Amy has been in a fight. But who has she been brawling with?

Meanwhile, newly rich Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) has been left nervous after her conversation with mum Jean (Gillian Wright) as she quickly rumbles that Stacey has stolen the money from the office cleaning job.

However, she has a wake-up call when her pregnant daughter Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) gets into a fight at school. Reminding her of her responsibilities, she decides to return the money so that she doesn't go to prison again.

Is Lily the one Amy has been in a fight with? It's possible since the friends had a huge fall out after Lily revealed that Amy wanted to have sex with boyfriend Denzel to Amy's dad Jack.

Amy and Lily Slater had a huge fall out and no longer speak. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Ever since, the friends-turned-enemies have been keeping well away from each other apart from an occasional argument.

Will the former friends be able to put their feud to bed or could things take a horrific turn and see one of them seriously injured in the ordeal?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.