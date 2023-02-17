EastEnders reveals life-shattering twist for the Walford women

Life is about to turn upside down for the Walford women as EastEnders is set to air an episode with a special twist that the soap has never done before.

The upcoming episode will focus on the lives of six much-loved Walford matriarchs, including Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) as they settle in for a night at the Vic. However, they soon realise that in a flash everything changes.

Unlike previous weeks, the episode will air on BBC One and iPlayer at the same time on Monday, February 20 at 7:30pm so that viewers can all enjoy the unique twist.

Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw said of the episode: “We’re all incredibly excited for Monday’s episode with six of Walford’s leading ladies at the fore. What may seem like a regular day in Walford soon takes a twist and what transpires for each and every one of them is that in a flash everything changes.

"This episode will leave the audience with a lot of questions and, what may seem like the end, is only just the beginning of some very big storylines that will play out this year.”

Stacey Slater and Suki Panesar have a conversation at the Vic. (Image credit: BBC)

The Walford women are all experiencing their fair share of struggles in the Square as Linda was delivered the bombshell that Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) wanted to sell Mick Carter's (Danny Dyer) share of the Vic, while Denise is trying to resist temptations with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) as she struggles in her marriage to Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).

Meanwhile, Suki is currently trapped in her relationship with controlling husband Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) as she fights her feelings for Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) and Stacey is struggling financially while her 12 year old daughter Lily (Lillia Turner) is pregnant.

Sharon's head has been in a spin ever since her former lover Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) returned, making their complex relationship even more complicated and she's also buying Mick's half of the Vic in a bid to help her best friend Linda — but she's clueless to the fact that the Panesars are going behind her back to try and take the pub from her.

For Kathy, she's engaged to Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley), but could she be having second thoughts about the engagement? Could something tragic be heading her way that changes her life forever?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.