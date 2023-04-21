EastEnders reveals who dies at Christmas after HUGE giveaway clue is dropped?

EastEnders seemed to reveal who will meet their grisly demise in the Christmas flashforward episode after a huge clue was dropped in last night's episode (Thursday, April 20).

Earlier this year, EastEnders revealed that someone will be murdered this Christmas in a special flashforward episode that saw six Walford women — Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) all standing over an unknown corpse at the Vic.

In a surprise twist that EastEnders has never done before, the episode flashed forward to Christmas 2023 where a wedding was taking place at the Vic. It was soon revealed that Sharon was the bride as she was wearing a blood-splattered wedding dress.

Stacey could be seen with blood on her hands, Denise was holding a broken bottle of champagne and a man was seen lying dead on the floor of the pub. Sharon checked the man's pulse and confirmed the horrific news that he was dead.

There were some clues scattered around the flashforward scene to give us hints as to who has been killed, with a picture of Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) on the bar, a knight in the background, Kathy with a rip in her dress, Linda with a split lip and amber cufflinks the deceased male was wearing.

Who killed the unknown male at the Vic? (Image credit: BBC)

Since then, EastEnders fans have been sleuthing to try and work out the identity of the mystery body — but in last night's episode, a mammoth clue was revealed as to who the Christmas corpse could be.

Towards the end of last night's instalment, Suki paid a visit to her secret lover Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) after handing herself in to the police to try and save her son Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol).

However, her attempt failed as her husband Nish Panesar (Navin Choudhry) wiped the USB stick she found showing her 'killing' Ranveer Gulati (Anil Goutam) after he tried to attack her. In fact, it was actually Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) who murdered Ranveer but has made Suki believe she has and deleted that footage.

Eve Unwin and Suki Panesar have been in the midst of an affair behind Nish's back. (Image credit: BBC)

"The moments before I walked into the station there was just one thought in my head," Suki confessed to Eve. "And that was losing you... I am scared. But I'm more scared of living without you. If that's what you still want."

Eve suggested that they run away together, but Suki said they'd spend the rest of their lives looking over their shoulders and that Nish wouldn't stop until he found them.

The pair kissed as Suki made an ominous promise: "Believe that I love you. We are going to get rid of Nish. For good. I promise." So, could Suki's evil husband Nish be the potential Christmas victim?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.