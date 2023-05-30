EastEnders star Danielle Harold reveals souvenir TATTOO she got after soap exit

EastEnders star Danielle Harold has shared the touching tattoo she got as a memento following her heartbreaking exit.

Danielle, who plays Lola Pearce-Brown in EastEnders, is set to leave the soap as her character will sadly pass away from a terminal brain tumour.

With her cancer progressing, the young mum's health has rapidly deteriorated and she now has just days to live.

However, the soap favourite revealed that it wasn't all doom and gloom filming Lola's final scenes as she showcased the souvenir tattoo she received along with some other crew members.

In an EastEnders video posted on social media, Danielle and her co-stars Jamie Borthwick, who plays her on-screen husband Jay Brown, and Perry Fenwick, who plays her grandad Billy Mitchell, all sat down to watch Lola's best moments, from her first episode to her final story.

As the trio reminisced on memories and shared some behind-the-scenes secrets, Danielle took this moment to talk about her own personal 'drama' when she and Jamie filmed some of her final scenes in Margate.

"Whilst we were filming in Margate. We might have had a little cheeky souvenir that we took back from Margate," Danielle teased.

"Some of the crew had done it as well," Jamie added.

She then turned around to show a surprise on the back of her ankle and unveiled a tattoo of the iconic River Thames shape that is seen in the opening title sequence of EastEnders.

"So we will never, ever forget Margate or EE. There was a few of us. So it was a very, very special trip for us all," Danielle said.

Danielle revealed the tattoo she and some other crew members got in Margate. (Image credit: BBC)

Following her soap exit, it's been revealed that Danielle has landed her first new TV job.

According to The Sun, Danielle has signed up to appear on Celebrity Hunted for Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer.

She will join forces with former Coronation Street star Kimberley Hart-Simpson, who played Nicky Wheatley.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.