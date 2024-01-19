EastEnders star shares behind-the-scenes look at Patsy Palmer return in ICONIC Bianca outfit
An EastEnders star shared a glimpse at Patsy Palmers' return as Bianca Jackson.
EastEnders star James Farrar has shared a first look at Patsy Palmer's return as Bianca Jackson in her iconic get-up.
James, who plays Zack Hudson in the soap, posted a behind-the-scenes clip on set with his on-screen girlfriend Shona McGarty and Patsy Palmer dressed in Bianca's signature vibrant clothing.
The video shows the trio walking to set singing while Patsy has transformed into Bianca Jackson with her hair scraped back into a ponytail and wearing large gold hoop earrings, a pink leopard print bomber jacket and a blue top with pink bows all over it.
A post shared by James Farrar (@jamescfarrar)
A photo posted by on
It was announced that Bianca would be returning for a short stint when Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and her boyfriend Zack visit her in Milton Keynes following her off-screen break-up with Terry.
However, Bianca is never far away from drama and it’s not long before chaos kicks off!
Bianca first appeared on the soap in 1993 as the fiery, sharp-tongued daughter of Carol Jackson and remains heavily connected to Walford through the Branning family as well as step-daughter Whitney and sister Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy).
Over her 13 years in Albert Square, Bianca was at the centre of some of the show’s most iconic storylines including the discovery that David Wicks was her dad, her tumultuous relationship with Ricky Butcher and Whitney’s abuse at the hands of Bianca's partner Tony King in 2008.
And she was also known for some truly legendary outfits during her time in Walford, such as her iconic silver puffer jacket.
Bianca will return in spring as part of a special episode focusing on Whitney and the drama she faces in Milton Keynes.
Bianca's return is likely to coincide with Whitney's exit as it was announced last year that she would be leaving the Square after 15 years.
EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides, recaps and features for must-watch shows and delivers all the latest soap news and reactions. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.