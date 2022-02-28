'EastEnders' star Stevie Basaula exits soap after two years

EastEnders actor Stevie Basaula has announced his departure from the soap after playing Isaac Baptiste for two years.

Stevie made his debut as Patrick Trueman’s (Rudolph Walker) son in 2020 and has been at the forefront of a very important storyline that saw Isaac battle with schizophrenia.

Kate Oates, Head of BBC Continuing Drama, said: “Stevie has been a huge asset to EastEnders during his time here; not least through his incredible performance across Isaac’s schizophrenia story. As a member of the Trueman family, he will always be a part of one of our most iconic families. We will miss him, and wish him well in his new ventures.”

Stevie gushed that being on EastEnders was a “dream come true” and thanked the show for everything it had done for him.

He revealed: “What a dream come true! I’m grateful to have spent over two years on one of the biggest shows in the country, there’s nothing like it. Thank you for everything you’ve given me. I’ve learned so much during my time and I’m proud to have been a part of some important work and to have made friends and memories that I’ll cherish for a long time.

“EastEnders has been an essential part of my growth both as a young man and an actor, and I’m now excited and feel ready to explore this next chapter of my career.”

Stevie Basaula as Isaac Baptiste. (Image credit: BBC)

His exit comes just days after Zack Morris announced his departure from the show after playing Keegan Butcher-Baker for five years, as well as Danny Dyer who said he was also leaving the soap as Mick Carter a few months ago.

Zack said of his exit: "After five beautiful years on this incredible show, I have made the tough decision to leave Walford and give Keegan Butcher-Baker some well-earned rest. This show has quite frankly changed my life for the better. It will always hold a real loving place in my heart.

“The cast and crew of this show deserve every accolade that comes their way. The hard work, love, and dedication that goes into making four episodes a week is immense and it's not to be taken lightly.

“This show has given me so much, not just as an actor but as a man. These invaluable lessons I have learned at EastEnders will stay with me for the rest of my life. I will forever see this whole experience as the biggest blessing I could have ever asked for. I loved every second."

EastEnders airs tonight at 8:00pm on BBC1 — see our TV Guide for full listings.