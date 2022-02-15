'Emmerdale' fans spot clue that Meena has killed again after ANOTHER character vanishes

Emmerdale fans are convinced that Meena has been adding to her kill count off-screen after a character appeared to vanish into thin air in last night's episode.

This week's Emmerdale is being dubbed 'Meena Week' as the serial killer returns to the village to get her final revenge on Billy and Dawn as they tie the knot in a romantic Valentine's Day wedding.

But last night's episode (Monday, Feb.14) saw Billy and Dawn's dream wedding turn into a living nightmare when Meena made her presence known as she posed as a limo driver for the happy couple.

For the last week, fans have known that Meena has been terrorizing Dawn, from breaking into her house and destroying her wedding dress, to causing chaos at work. But until Dawn came face-to-face with the killer last night, no one in the village knew that she had returned.

Until now Meena has been on the run after her plan to kidnap and kill Manpreet and Vinny went wrong when Liam saved the pair from certain death last month. The last we saw of Meena on screen was her going on the run by hitching a lift in a lorry - but now she is back and she has got Billy and Dawn in her sights.

After tying the knot last night, Billy and Dawn were the picture of happiness, however, as Billy went to organise a surprise for Dawn, little did he know there was a nasty surprise waiting for the both of them when a limo pulled up in the village.

Thinking this was the surprise Billy had organised, Dawn jumped in, only to discover that the driver was none other than Meena. But as the sickening realisation of what was about to happen hit Dawn, fans are convinced that Meena has been up to her old tricks and killed the limo driver.

Pointing out it is unlikely that a murderer on the run would be able to source themselves a gun and a limo without being seen, viewers are convinced that Meena has added to her kill count and bumped off the limo driver...

Spoilers for the rest of this week show that Meena will soon get her hands on Billy, too, and take the pair to a remote location where she toys with them and plans to kill them.

We also know that a gunshot will be fired, but who will be shot? Could Dawn die on her wedding day, or will Billy take the bullet for his new wife? Or could Meena be the one to get injured?

All will be revealed as Emmerdale continues tonight, Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7pm on ITV.