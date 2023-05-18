Emmerdale fans still convinced that Mack ISN'T the father of baby Reuben — so who is?

Emmerdale fans are convinced that Mackenzie Boyd isn't the father of Chloe Harris' baby.

Emmerdale fans are still convinced that Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) isn't the real father of baby Reuben.

In Emmerdale, Mack's baby bombshell was finally revealed as his wife Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) discovered that Mack was the secret dad of Reuben, who he shares with Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) after they had a one-night stand last year.

But despite their ill-fated night of passion, fans still believe that Mack isn't actually the baby's father and that the real daddy is another resident.

Mack has been left devastated after Charity ended their marriage following the devastating discovery. However, this hasn't stopped Mack from desperately trying to rekindle his relationship with his wife.

During last night's episode (Wednesday, May 17), a heartbroken Charity was still reeling over the ordeal and was adamant that it was the end of her relationship with Mack.

And while the whole village continued to shun Mack for what he did to the fiery matriarch, he was still determined to try and reconcile with Charity.

Later on, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) showed up to help repair the damage that had been done and had a heart-to-heart with Charity about forgiving Mack.

He told her that she and Mack "need each other" and he had "never seen a man more in love with his woman."

There was a glimmer of hope for the couple as Charity thought about forgiving Mack after Nate's words, but it was soon destroyed when she saw Mack with Chloe and Reuben outside her window.

It wasn't long before a wallowing Mack turned up to Charity's, telling her that he won't see Reuben again and that they can move to Scotland for a fresh start.

Charity refused his grovelling, before a resilient Mack announced that he's not going to give up on their relationship.

"You and me are meant to be together," he declared.

Despite Mack being Reuben's father, it hasn't stopped fans from thinking that Mack might not be the father of Chloe's baby, with some fans claiming that Reuben's dad is actually Nate!

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.