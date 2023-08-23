Emmerdale fans 'uncover' creepy newcomer as another SERIAL KILLER

Emmerdale fans believe a new serial killer is set to terrorise the village — and they know who it could be.

Emmerdale fans believe that suspicious newcomer Craig Reed (Ben Addis) could be a serial killer after he unexpectedly reunited with his childhood friend Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick).

During last night's episode (Tuesday, August 22), Lydia started her new cleaning job at Craig's multi-million pound gaming company.

Recently, Lydia bumped into her old friend Craig at a recruitment fair in The Hide, where it was revealed that they were at the children's home together and Craig was the father of her stillborn baby Toby, who she gave birth to when she was 15.

After the heartbreaking tragedy, Lydia went missing and never told Craig about the devastating ordeal.

However, their unexpected reunion caused Lydia to confess everything to Craig and opened up about the traumatic experience of losing their child.

Since then, the pair have grown closer and shared emotional moments over the loss of baby Toby.

Lydia even accepted a job offer from Craig in a bid to help her struggling family.

Last night, as Lydia prepared to start her new job, she told her husband Sam Dingle (James Hooton): "You know, for all his cars and money, Craig's still the same lad he always was."

Sam questioned if she thought Craig was happy with his life and was concerned that she was taking on too much.

But just as Lydia was about to bid farewell, her stepson Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) asked her if she could see if there were any jobs going for him at Craig's company.

Later on, Sam was left feeling awful when Lydia was given a lift home by Craig in his flashy car.

Picking up on Sam's disappointed attitude, Lydia asked him if he would pick her up from the office tomorrow instead to try and cheer him up.

Meanwhile, Samson was highly impressed and questioned Lydia about Craig and their history.

Fans have grown suspicious of Craig ever since his arrival, with many thinking that he's going to be the village's next serial killer...

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.