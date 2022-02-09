'Emmerdale' teases who DIES as Meena returns in shooting rampage

Emmerdale has revealed that Billy and Dawn's wedding is going to be memorable for all the wrong reasons when Meena Jutla reignites her sinister campaign against the couple, meaning Valentine’s Day will never be the same again for at least one unlucky person.

A new trailer dropped earlier this week and unlike a harmless game of Cluedo, we now hold all the cards. It’s a case of Meena, on the wedding day, with the gun.

On the surface, the trailer reveals it’s just another manic Meena-day, with our happy serial killer singing “Here comes the bride, with Meena’s big wedding surprise.” But this time, with the truth all out there, will she really get away with it?

Is everything as it seems? And what is it with Meena and bridges?!

Who will die on Billy and Dawn's wedding day? (Image credit: ITV)

With Vinnie’s Scooby-Doo efforts proving a bit hapless and hopeless with viewers recently, we decided to turn to the queen of crime, Dame Agatha Christie, for inspiration. Exactment! With a new Poirot film Death on the Nile hitting cinemas this Friday, we use our little grey cells to solve our very own Death on the Dale.

You can watch the trailer below...

At first inspection, the trailer sees the happy couple being hitched without a hitch (bar a best man replacement) but as we hear the tune of It Should Have Been Me, could Meena be really that callous and deprive Lucas of a mother?

Or could Billy be joining brother Ellis in leaving the village, not Down Under but six feet under?

This week we have already seen some mysterious goings-on in the village, prompting fans to guess that Meena is already back.

Not only has Ellis seemingly vanished into thin air, but there are strange goings-on at the vet's, leaving a confused Dawn looking like she is incompetent at work. But could it all be down to Meena?

Meena is set to return in an epic wedding day showdown. (Image credit: ITV)

Spoilers have revealed that the bride-to-be is set to have a far from smooth journey to the church when her wedding dress is sabotaged while she is at her hen night.

But is it only the bride and groom who Meena will be targeting? Could it be judgement day for Manpreet, David, or Victoria as well? Surely, she’s not forgotten how both Vinnie and Liam’s detective work nearly put her behind bars? And will she be gunning for anyone involved in the big day? Will Meena take a vow to cause a Valentine’s Day massacre?

As a shot rings out on the bridge after Billy and Dawn's wedding, will it be one of the newlyweds who takes a bullet? Or could another character be thrown into the mix? Or even Meena herself could be the one who ends up getting shot?

We’ll have all the answers very soon, but with the show’s 50th anniversary later in the year, have we really seen the last of Mad Meena?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now.