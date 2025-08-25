EastEnders spoilers: WHO gets shot on Patrick and Yolande's wedding day?
Airs Wednesday 3 September 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Patrick Trueman (played by Rudolph Walker) and his wife Yolande's (Angela Wynter) wedding celebrations continue at the Vic on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Best Man, Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson), is still struggling with his guilt over using Patrick's robbery and attack to blackmail Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) and her teenage brother, Oscar (Pierre Moullier), over Patrick's stolen money.
So far, Patrick doesn't know about Howie's deceit and betrayal...
However, everything is suddenly put on hold after the sound of a gunshot outside in Albert Square.
Following a confrontation between copper Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and drug dealing Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) over the stolen gun, which was found by Jack's nephew, Oscar...
As the Vic goes into lockdown mode, the worried guests wonder if there is more DANGER in store.
Plus, WHO has been shot?
What started out as a happy day, takes a turn for the worse when Patrick, Yolande and the guests discover the identity of WHO has been shot.
And now a life is hanging in the balance...
Will the gunshot victim survive?
