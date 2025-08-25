EastEnders spoilers: WHO gets shot on Patrick and Yolande's wedding day?

Patrick and Yolande's wedding day celebrations are interrupted by a shock shooting on EastEnders...

Patrick Trueman (played by Rudolph Walker) and his wife Yolande's (Angela Wynter) wedding celebrations continue at the Vic on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Best Man, Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson), is still struggling with his guilt over using Patrick's robbery and attack to blackmail Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) and her teenage brother, Oscar (Pierre Moullier), over Patrick's stolen money.



So far, Patrick doesn't know about Howie's deceit and betrayal...



However, everything is suddenly put on hold after the sound of a gunshot outside in Albert Square.



Following a confrontation between copper Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and drug dealing Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) over the stolen gun, which was found by Jack's nephew, Oscar...



As the Vic goes into lockdown mode, the worried guests wonder if there is more DANGER in store.



Plus, WHO has been shot?



What started out as a happy day, takes a turn for the worse when Patrick, Yolande and the guests discover the identity of WHO has been shot.



And now a life is hanging in the balance...



Will the gunshot victim survive?



Peter, Teddy and Denzel duck for cover after a gunshot is heard in Albert Square on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Are Elaine and her grandson Johnny in DANGER on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Oscar accidentally found the gun... which Ravi then tried to steal back on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer