Emmerdale to air emotional Lisa Dingle return from beyond the grave
Emmerdale legend Lisa Dingle will 'return' from beyond the grave for her daughter's big day.
Emmerdale has revealed an emotional new Lisa Dingle (Jane Cox) storyline as she returns from beyond the grave for her daughter Belle's (Eden Taylor-Draper) wedding.
Lisa tragically passed away in 2019 on her wedding day to Zak Dingle (Steve Halliwell).
After playing the violin for the final time as a member of country band The Woolpackers, Lisa went home to change out of her wedding dress.
However, as she sat down on the sofa with pet dog Monty, she passed away and her body was eventually found by a devastated Zak.
Now, her daughter Belle is set to tie the knot next week to Tom King (James Chase), but their relationship has been full of red flags ever since Tom started showing violent tendencies towards Belle.
When she rejected his first proposal, Tom lashed out and pushed her, causing her to hit her head on a table. A guilt-ridden Tom broke down in tears and profusely apologised for what he had done as Belle forgave him for his actions.
Although he hasn't been violent towards Belle since the ordeal, there have been occasions where he has been controlling and manipulative during their relationship.
Belle moved past everything and ended up proposing to Tom with the help of Olympic skating champions Torvill and Dean.
But while she tries to put on a happy face for her big day, she can't help feeling emotional that the ceremony will be missing two important family members — her parents, Lisa and Zak.
Belle even suggests cancelling the wedding, but Tom is furious at her suggestion, reminding her that his parents won't be there either and storms off in a mood.
On their big day, Belle is terrified that the wedding is off when Tom doesn't answer her calls.
Luckily, Tom eventually messages to say it's on and Belle gets ready while the excited guests prepare for the wedding outside the church.
Belle is thrilled when Sam Dingle (James Hooton) arrives just in time to give her away and in a touching twist, he brings a letter from her late mum, Lisa with him. What will the letter say?
