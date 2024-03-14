Emmerdale's Heath Hope 'returns' from the dead in emotional scene

Emmerdale's Bob Hope was emotional when he saw his son's "ghost."

Emmerdale's Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) was in for a shock when he came face-to-face with his late son's "ghost" in Tuesday's (March, 12) episode.

Bob has been consumed with grief ever since his teenage son Heath Hope (Sebastian Dowling) was tragically killed in a car crash. On New Year's Day, Heath lost his life after he, his sister Cathy (Gabrielle Dowling) and friend Angelica King (Rebecca Bakes) stole Wendy Posner's (Susan Cookson) car and took it for a joyride.

Angelica initially blamed Cathy for the crash, but she eventually confessed that she was driving the car when Heath died and recently pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving.

Angelica's sentencing was due the next day and her family were told that she would receive a custodial sentence in a secure children's home.

Jimmy King (Nick Miles) was struggling with the fact that his daughter would be sent away and left the family lunch to go to the café on his own where Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) found him at rock bottom.

After reassurance from Mandy, he managed to put on a brave face when Angelica turned up at the café looking for him.

Heath's twin sister Cathy was with her, who had given Angelica Heath's hoodie that smelt of his aftershave to remind her of him while she was away.

Angelica was wearing the hoodie and pulled up the hood to show how she would hide away from the world if she got in trouble at the children's home.

A grieving Bob walked in and looked like he had seen a ghost when he saw Angelica, who had her back to him.

He was too stunned to speak at the sight, until he managed to muster up the words: "Is that?…" as if Heath was still alive and standing right in front of him.

However, his wishful thinking soon vanished when Angelica turned around and he realised it was her.

Bob was overcome with emotion and could barely speak as Angelica quickly took off the hoodie and gave it back to him, saying how sorry she was for everything.

