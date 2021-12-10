‘Eternals’ to stream on Disney Plus starting Jan. 12

After the Eternals finally revealed themselves in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the group of superheroes will make their streaming debut on Disney Plus this January. Disney Plus has announced that Chloé Zhao’s Eternals will be available to stream for all Disney Plus subscribers on Jan. 12.

Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

Directed by Oscar-winner Zhao (Nomadland), Eternals stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjian, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Kit Harrington, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.

The movie was exclusively released in theaters on Nov. 5. Eternals divided critics, including What to Watch’s Josh Spiegel, but its Rotten Tomatoes audience score puts the movie at a 78%.

In addition to just being available on the Disney Plus streaming service, Eternals is going to be streaming in IMAX Enhanced, which offers 13 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in the expanded aspect ratio of IMAX, allowing viewers to see up to 26% more of the original image. IMAX Enhanced works on all Disney Plus supported devices.

Eternals joins the other movies on the MCU, starting from 2008’s Iron Man and the other Phase One movies to the newest entries of Marvel’s Phase Four, including Black Widow an Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Here’s a guide on how to watch all of the Marvel movies in order.

If you want to stream Eternals or any other Marvel content, you need to be a subscriber to Disney Plus. The streaming service costs $7.99 per month ($79.99 for a full year) as a standalone service, or you can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month. Anyone with a Hulu with Live TV subscription will also get automatic access to Disney Plus starting on Dec. 21.