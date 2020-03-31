Everything new on Netflix in April 2020

Source: Netflix "The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show" makes its debut on April 1 on Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

Know what we all need right now? Something funny. And not just "ha-ha funny," but ROFL, forget-your-name kind of funny.

And, OK, we're going to have to wait a few weeks for the following things, but they're coming. And chances are we're still going to need the funny in April. If the current coronavirus situation changes, great. (And if it's already gotten better by the time you're reading this, huzzah!) And if it hasn't changed for the better, it means we're going to need to laugh that much more.

Fortunately, Netflix is really good at the funny. And in April we've got a ton of it on the way.

Iliza Shlesinger is back with her own sketch show. And chances are it's going to be just a bit irreverent.

Chris D'Elia has a Netflix comedy special, doing his thing as only he does. (Yes, the dolphin sexual assault bit is back.)

Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones bring a "family comedy series" inspired by the former's life in #blackAF .

Thomas Middleditch (of Silicon Valley fame, plus all those Verizon commercials) and Ben Schwartz (Parks & Recreation) bring an improv triple threat.

And Ed Helms with a mustache in Coffee & Kareem .

So, yeah. It's gonna be funny. Read on for the full list of what's new on Netflix in April 2020.

Coming to Netflix sometime in April

ARASHI's Diary - Voyage (New Episodes) (Netflix Documentary): Twenty years after their debut, join the beloved members of Arashi on a new journey as they showcase their lives, talents and gifts to the world. In the new episodes, the members of Arashi reveal the emotions and feelings they've kept inside as the countdown to their hiatus continues with their final tour. During their national tour to complete 50 stages, the guys announce their decision publicly: Arashi will go on hiatus after the end of 2020. The camera follows the behind the scenes of the press conference.

Be yourself — or someone else? The players must choose while chasing a cash prize when this lighthearted, strategic competition show comes to France. The King: Eternal Monarch (Netflix Original)

Coming to Netflix on April 1

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Netflix Comedy Special): Swedish stand-up David Batra gets personal as he playfully details the perks and pitfalls of being married to a recently resigned political leader.

Swedish stand-up David Batra gets personal as he playfully details the perks and pitfalls of being married to a recently resigned political leader. How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix Documentary): Two drug lab chemists' shocking crimes cripple a state's judicial system and blur the lines of justice for lawyers, officials and thousands of inmates.

Two drug lab chemists' shocking crimes cripple a state's judicial system and blur the lines of justice for lawyers, officials and thousands of inmates. The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Comedy Special): Hold on to your top knot and grab your remote for the upcoming six-part sketch series, The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show. Executive produced and starring comedian Iliza Shlesinger who leads her ensemble cast in this hilarious satire-filled series packed with insane original characters who inhabit the landscape of all the content we love to consume and make fun of. From bizarre exercise plans to the over-simplified DIY shows to "reality" TV at its best/worst, The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show celebrates/skewers the TV stereotypes that fill our screens big, small, and tiny.

The hosts you love, the hot messes you crave. Welcome back to the "Nailed It!" kitchens, where anyone — like, literally, anyone — can win. Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2 (Netflix Original): After two consecutive seasons of failure, Sunderland hope to get things turned around as they face a new season in the third tier of English soccer.

After two consecutive seasons of failure, Sunderland hope to get things turned around as they face a new season in the third tier of English soccer. 40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can't Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God's Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim's Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly's Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

Coming to Netflix on April 2, 2020

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

Coming to Netflix on April 3, 2020

Coffee & Kareem (Netflix Film): While police officer James Coffee (Ed Helms) enjoys his new relationship with Vanessa Manning (Taraji P. Henson), her beloved 12-year-old son Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh) plots their break-up. Attempting to scare away his mom's boyfriend for good, Kareem tries to hire criminal fugitives to take him out but accidentally exposes a secret network of criminal activity, making his family its latest target. To protect Vanessa, Kareem teams up with Coffee — the partner he never wanted — for a dangerous chase across Detroit. From director Michael Dowse, COFFEE & KAREEM is an action-comedy about forging unexpected bonds, one four-letter insult at a time. Co-starring Betty Gilpin, RonReaco Lee, Andrew Bachelor and David Alan Grier.

Lives are on the line as the Professor's plan begins to unravel and the thieves must fend off enemies from both inside and outside the Bank of Spain. Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Film): This film takes a look at why and how "Money Heist" sparked a wave of enthusiasm around the world for a lovable group of thieves and their professor.

This film takes a look at why and how "Money Heist" sparked a wave of enthusiasm around the world for a lovable group of thieves and their professor. Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Family):

A new chapter begins for Lucky and her friends as they leave Miradero behind to live and learn at the prestigious Palomino Bluffs Riding Academy.

StarBeam (Netflix Family): A real kid with real superpowers has a tech-wiz best friend who becomes her sidekick. Together with their seagull pal, they protect their seaside city.

Coming to Netflix on April 4, 2020

Angel Has Fallen

Coming to Netflix on April 5, 2020

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Coming to Netflix on April 6, 2020

The Big Show Show (Netflix Family): Former WWE wrestler The Big Show is out of the ring and ready for an even tougher challenge: raising three daughters with his wife in Florida.

Coming to Netflix on April 7, 2020

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 (Netflix Original): Life in Tokyo continues: doors open and close in the house, bonds are born and tested. As Ruka takes his next step, Hana meets new rivals.

Coming to Netflix on April 9, 2020

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (Netflix Anime): They've leveled up to high school, training at arcade fighting games along the way. Now Haruo, Akira and their friends face their final level.

Coming to Netflix on April 10, 2020

Brews Brothers (Netflix Original): These two estranged brothers know everything there is to know about brewing beer. If only they knew something about being a family.

These two estranged brothers know everything there is to know about brewing beer. If only they knew something about being a family. LA Originals (Netflix Documentary): Known for their ties to Chicano street life and hip hop, Estevan Oriol and Mister Cartoon trace their journey from gifted artists to cultural pioneers.

Known for their ties to Chicano street life and hip hop, Estevan Oriol and Mister Cartoon trace their journey from gifted artists to cultural pioneers. La vie scolaire (Netflix Film): In one of the poorest areas of Paris, a school counselor devotes herself to working with disadvantaged students, while facing challenges of her own.

In one of the poorest areas of Paris, a school counselor devotes herself to working with disadvantaged students, while facing challenges of her own. Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Film): In this innovative romantic comedy about the power of chance, alternate versions of the same wedding unfold as Jack (Sam Claflin) tries to make sure his little sister has the perfect wedding day. But he'll have to juggle an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative, and unexpectedly reuniting with the girl of his dreams who got away, Dina (Olivia Munn). If he succeeds, Jack might find a happy ending of his own. LOVE WEDDING REPEAT is written and directed by Dean Craig and stars Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joel Fry, Tim Key, Aisling Bea, Jack Farthing, Allan Mustafa, and Freida Pinto.

When 11-year-old Leo Thompson (Seth Carr) discovers a magical wrestling mask that grants him super strength, he uses it to enter a WWE competition. With the support of his grandmother (Tichina Arnold), Leo will do whatever it takes to achieve his dream of becoming a WWE Superstar. Can one kid win it all, in the face of epic challengers in the ring? Directed by Jay Karas, THE MAIN EVENT co-stars Adam Pally, Ken Marino, and features WWE superstars Kofi Kingston, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, Sheamus, and Babatunde Aiyegbusi as Leo's ultimate opponent, a gigantic wrestler named Samson. Tigertail (Netflix Film): In New York, Pin-Jui (Tzi Ma) reflects on the love of his past and his departure from Taiwan, which he revisits years later with his daughter Angela.

Coming to Netflix on April 14, 2020

Chris D'Elia: No Pain (Netflix Comedy Special): Stand-up comic, actor, writer, and host of the Congratulations podcast, Chris D'Elia returns for his latest Netflix comedy special. Though he may not be your average comedian, living a straight-edge lifestyle with parents who are there for him, D'Elia still finds time to growl at babies in public, AirDrop inappropriate photos to unsuspecting people on airplanes, and warn others on the potential threat of sexual assault by dolphins (Google it). Filmed in front of a live audience at the State Theater in Minneapolis.

Coming to Netflix on April 15, 2020

The Innocence Files (Netflix Documentary): The Innocence Files shines a light on the untold personal stories behind eight cases of wrongful conviction that the nonprofit organization the Innocence Project and organizations within the Innocence Network have uncovered and worked tirelessly to overturn. The nine-episode series is composed of three compelling parts — The Evidence, The Witness and The Prosecution. These stories expose difficult truths about the state of America's deeply flawed criminal justice system, while showing when the innocent are convicted, it is not just one life that is irreparably damaged forever: families, victims of crime and trust in the system are also broken in the process. The Innocence Files is executive produced and directed by Academy Award nominee Liz Garbus, Academy Award winner Alex Gibney, Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams; with episodes also directed by Academy Award nominee Jed Rothstein, Emmy Award winner Andy Grieve and Sarah Dowland.

Coming to Netflix on April 16, 2020

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (Netflix Original): Fary returns to the stage to unpack his complicated feelings on faith, social media influencers, beatboxing and his native France.

Fary returns to the stage to unpack his complicated feelings on faith, social media influencers, beatboxing and his native France. Fauda: Season 3 (Netflix Original): Doron ensnares a determined young boxer when a months-long covert mission puts the team on the trail of a Hamas leader high on Shin Bet's wanted list.

Doron ensnares a determined young boxer when a months-long covert mission puts the team on the trail of a Hamas leader high on Shin Bet's wanted list. Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (Netflix Comedy Special): Brazilian comedian Mauricio Meirelles performs a stand-up special shot in São Paulo.

Brazilian comedian Mauricio Meirelles performs a stand-up special shot in São Paulo. Jem and the Holograms

Coming to Netflix on April 17, 2020

Betonrausch (Netflix Film): Based on true events, this film charts the rise and fall of two real estate fraudsters in Germany, as they are caught in their own web of lies and deceit.

Based on true events, this film charts the rise and fall of two real estate fraudsters in Germany, as they are caught in their own web of lies and deceit. #blackAF (Netflix Original): Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones star in this family comedy series inspired by Barris's real life.

Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones star in this family comedy series inspired by Barris's real life. Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Netflix Film): After decades of successfully running a sawmill in the Ardennes, hiring ex-cons and young offenders, Said receives an unwelcome visitor: a cartel.

After decades of successfully running a sawmill in the Ardennes, hiring ex-cons and young offenders, Said receives an unwelcome visitor: a cartel. The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Netflix Family): Jack, June, Quint and Dirk set out to find missing zombies, reclaim their town and maybe — just maybe — finally score a seat at the cool table.

Jack, June, Quint and Dirk set out to find missing zombies, reclaim their town and maybe — just maybe — finally score a seat at the cool table. Legado en los huesos (Netflix Film): In this sequel to "The Invisible Guardian," Inspector Amaia Salazar investigates a suicide connected to a big murder case she had previously solved in Northern Spain.

In this sequel to "The Invisible Guardian," Inspector Amaia Salazar investigates a suicide connected to a big murder case she had previously solved in Northern Spain. Sergio (Netflix Film): Charismatic and complex, Sergio Vieira de Mello (Wagner Moura) has spent the majority of his storied career as a top UN diplomat working in the world's most unstable regions, deftly navigating deals with presidents, revolutionaries, and war criminals for the sake of protecting the lives of ordinary people. But just as he readies himself for a simpler life with the woman he loves (Ana de Armas), Sergio takes one last assignment — in Baghdad, newly plunged into chaos following the US invasion. The assignment is meant to be brief, until a bomb blast causes the walls of the UN headquarters to come literally crashing down upon him, setting into motion a gripping life-or-death struggle. Inspired by a true story, SERGIO is a sweeping drama focused on a man pushed to his physical and emotional limits as he's forced to confront his own divisive choices about ambition, family, and his capacity to love

Coming to Netflix on April 18, 2020

The Green Hornet

Coming to Netflix on April 20, 2020

Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original): Chefs compete to get the hosts and special guests high on elevated cannabis cuisine with their artful use of leafy herb, THC infusions and CBD sauces.

Chefs compete to get the hosts and special guests high on elevated cannabis cuisine with their artful use of leafy herb, THC infusions and CBD sauces. The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original): Drawing on interviews from the "Duncan Trussell Family Hour" podcast, this animated series follows a spacecaster who travels the galaxy searching for the meaning of life.

Drawing on interviews from the "Duncan Trussell Family Hour" podcast, this animated series follows a spacecaster who travels the galaxy searching for the meaning of life. The Vatican Tapes

Coming to Netflix on April 21, 2020

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Comedy Special): Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz bring their two-person comedy show, Middleditch & Schwartz, to a global audience in a collection of three completely improvised Netflix comedy specials. Each performance is based entirely on a random audience suggestion. All three parts, each filmed at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.

Coming to Netflix on April 22, 2020

Absurd Planet (Netflix Original): A cast of quirky critters and Mother Nature herself narrate this funny science series, which peeks into the lives of Earth's most incredible animals.

A cast of quirky critters and Mother Nature herself narrate this funny science series, which peeks into the lives of Earth's most incredible animals. Circus of Books (Netflix Documentary): For nearly four decades, unassuming couple Karen and Barry Mason ran Circus of Books, an LA porn store that became a hub for the local gay community.

For nearly four decades, unassuming couple Karen and Barry Mason ran Circus of Books, an LA porn store that became a hub for the local gay community. El silencio del pantano (Netflix Film): A successful, cold-blooded crime novelist gets involved in a kidnapping case while uncovering the corrupt ties between politicians and the local mafia in Valencia, Spain.

A successful, cold-blooded crime novelist gets involved in a kidnapping case while uncovering the corrupt ties between politicians and the local mafia in Valencia, Spain. The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix Film): After a body is found sewn inside a cow hide, a Wrocław detective discovers a killer is recreating an 18th-century "plague" of criminal punishments.

After a body is found sewn inside a cow hide, a Wrocław detective discovers a killer is recreating an 18th-century "plague" of criminal punishments. The Willoughbys (Netflix Film): Convinced they'd be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family.

Convinced they'd be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family. Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original): Six couples vie for the deed to a remote Alaskan lodge by proving which is the fittest to survive in a breathtakingly pristine but rugged wilderness.

Coming to Netflix on April 23, 2020

The House of Flowers Season 3 (Netflix Original): The dark comedy series about a wealthy Mexico City family with secrets returns for Season 3.

Coming to Netflix on April 24, 2020

After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original): Set in the small fictitious town of Tambury, the comedy-drama series follows Tony (Ricky Gervais), a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer.

Set in the small fictitious town of Tambury, the comedy-drama series follows Tony (Ricky Gervais), a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer. Extraction (Netflix Film): Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy.

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy. Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Comedy Special): Measuring his adult life against the goals set in a letter written as a teen to his future self, Kanan Gill's takeaways get dark — yet oddly illuminating.

Coming to Netflix on April 25, 2020

The Artist

Django Unchained

Coming to Netflix on April 26, 2020

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original): As Edward and Aethelflaed spar over the future of Mercia and their father's dream of a united England, Uhtred tries to recover his lost birthright.

Coming to Netflix on April 27, 2020

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original): A coming-of-age comedy series about the life of a modern first-generation Indian American teenage girl, inspired by Mindy Kaling's own childhood.

Coming to Netflix on April 29, 2020

A Secret Love (Netflix Documentary): A Secret Love tells an incredible love story between Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel, whose relationship spans nearly seven decades. Terry played in the women's professional baseball league, inspiring the hit movie A League of Their Own. But the film did not tell the real-life story of the women who remained closeted for most of their lives. This documentary follows Terry and Pat back to when they met for the first time, through their professional lives in Chicago, coming out to their conservative families and grappling with whether or not to get married. Facing the hardships of aging and illness, their love proves resilient as they enter the home stretch.

A Secret Love tells an incredible love story between Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel, whose relationship spans nearly seven decades. Terry played in the women's professional baseball league, inspiring the hit movie A League of Their Own. But the film did not tell the real-life story of the women who remained closeted for most of their lives. This documentary follows Terry and Pat back to when they met for the first time, through their professional lives in Chicago, coming out to their conservative families and grappling with whether or not to get married. Facing the hardships of aging and illness, their love proves resilient as they enter the home stretch. Extracurricular (Netflix Original): Extracurricular is a story of high school students who become tangled in a series of conflicts and events that challenge human values and morality. Jisoo ends up committing a serious crime because of his determination to make college tuition money on his own, by any means. Minhee gets caught up in Jisoo's crime while Jisoo's schoolmate Gyuri becomes involved in the same crime.

After 16-year-old Cyntoia Brown is sentenced to life in prison, questions about her past, physiology and the law itself call her guilt into question. Nadiya's Time to Eat (Netflix Original): On this cooking show, Nadiya Hussain serves up delicious shortcuts, vital ingredients and fast favorites — perfect for today's time-strapped families.

On this cooking show, Nadiya Hussain serves up delicious shortcuts, vital ingredients and fast favorites — perfect for today's time-strapped families. Summertime (Netflix Original): Inspired by Federico Moccia's books, this series follows Summer, who longs to leave her small town and see the world, as she meets Ale, a motorcyclist.

Coming to Netflix on April 30, 2020

Dangerous Lies (Netflix Film): After losing her waitressing job, Katie Franklin (Camila Mendes) takes a job as a caretaker to a wealthy elderly man in his sprawling, empty Chicago estate. The two grow close, but when he unexpectedly passes away and names Katie as his sole heir, she and her husband Adam (Jessie T. Usher) are pulled into a complex web of lies, deception, and murder. If she's going to survive, Katie will have to question everyone's motives — even the people she loves. DANGEROUS LIES is directed by Michael Scott, and also stars Jamie Chung, Cam Gigandet, Sasha Alexander, and Elliott Gould.

Dragons are on the menu as the crew of the airship Quin Zaza sets out on a hunt. If they fail, empty stomachs will be the least of their worries. The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original): Nothing's as it seems when a charismatic conman and an aspiring film crew delve into the lives of two emotionally scarred women.

Nothing's as it seems when a charismatic conman and an aspiring film crew delve into the lives of two emotionally scarred women. Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) (Netflix Film): Working incognito at his rich dad's company to test his own merits, Teto falls for Paula and tells her he grew up poor, a lie that spins out of control.

Working incognito at his rich dad's company to test his own merits, Teto falls for Paula and tells her he grew up poor, a lie that spins out of control. The Victims' Game (Netflix Original): After discovering his estranged daughter's link to mysterious murders, a forensic detective with Asperger's syndrome risks everything to solve the case.

Leaving Netflix on April 4, 2020

American Odyssey: Season 1

Leaving Netflix on April 8, 2020

Movie 43

Leaving Netflix on April 15, 2020

21 & Over

Leaving Netflix on April 16, 2020

Lost Girl: Season 1-5

Leaving Netflix on April 17, 2020

Big Fat Liar

Leaving Netflix on April 19, 2020

The Longest Yard

Leaving Netflix on April 24, 2020

The Ugly Truth

Leaving Netflix on April 29, 2020

National Treasure

Leaving Netflix on April 30, 2020