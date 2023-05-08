From, Godfather of Harlem, other MGM Plus shows streaming free on Xfinity

Now's a great time for Xfinity customers to catch up with hit MGM Plus original series like Godfather of Harlem and From with a free preview of the streaming service. Xfinity is providing this free access to MGM Plus this week, May 8-14, as part of its "Free This Week" program for subscribers.

Through this offering, customers can check out the entire first season of From and the first three episodes of From season 2 at no cost, plus you can also stream all three seasons of Godfather of Harlem, as well as other premium content offered through MGM Plus, including A Spy Among Friends, SAS: Rogue Heroes and Belgravia.

The Free This Week program rolled out in January as an added benefit for Xfinifty subscribers, offering them a taste of what some of the top streaming services and premium networks have to offer, all for free.

"With Free This Week, we are offering customers a no-strings-attached chance to discover something new every week of the year, building on the great success previously established with events like Watchathon Week and Free TV Week," said Sophia Ahmad, EVP and CMO at Comcast Cable.

Between big-name offerings like week-long trials of MGM Plus, HBO Max and Showtime to The Great Courses, One Day University and Fit Fusion by Jillian Michaels, MGM Plus offers a new free offering every week for subscribers to explore. Customers can binge as much as they want, and at the end of the week they can of course subscribe to the content so they can continue to enjoy it throughout the year.

MGM rebranded Epix as MGM Plus in January 2023. The streaming service is home to premium original content as well as new release movies and an impressive library of older movies from MGM and other studios. You can sign up for MGM Plus as a standalone service, costing $5.99 per month, or you can add it to other traditional pay-TV subscriptions, like Xfinity, or to live TV streaming services.

If you have Xfinity, all you need to do to access the free content is to say "Free This Week" into your voice remote. Once loaded, it's possible to see what is being offered in a given week as well as what's coming up in the future.