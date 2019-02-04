Fubo TV now integrates directly into the Apple TV app

Fubo TV today announced that its streaming video service — which is one of the few that offers some sports in 4K resolution — now integrates directly with the Apple TV app. (That's in addition to also working on Apple TV, which is of course another thing with the same name.)

The Apple TV app, as defined by our friends at iMore , is as follows:

The TV app takes all the media from the various TV and movie watching apps you have — like HBO Now, Hulu, Showtime, etc. — and brings it all together in one convenient spot. This eliminates the need for you to open separate apps when deciding what you want to watch.

So there's Apple TV (the hardware) and Apple TV (the app), with the latter attempting to bring multiple video services under a single umbrella app.

And now Fubo TV is included under that umbrella.

Fubo TV runs $44.99 a month for its standard service, and $49.99 a month for Fubo Extra. It's got a number of add-on services also available and is a great option for anyone who's cut the cord and loves sports.

Subscribers Can Easily Stream NBA, NHL, La Liga Soccer and More Through the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, Use Siri to Search and Will Soon Be Able to Unlock Video Apps with Single Sign-on

NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 4, 2019 – fuboTV (fubo.tv) is building on its success as a standalone app on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV by integrating with several valuable features that let subscribers more easily discover and watch their favorite sports, including the NBA, NHL, English Premier League, La Liga, UEFA, Pac-12 and more, as well as shows and movies.

fuboTV is now integrated with the Apple TV app, where subscribers can access and keep track of what they are watching from fuboTV's live sports programming across nationally available channels — alongside their favorite on-demand shows and movies. Users will see fuboTV's video-on-demand content and live sports in the Apple TV app's Watch Now section and can add shows, movies and games to Up Next, ensuring they never miss a new game or episode. Fans can favorite teams to follow their games in Up Next, and receive notifications on their Apple devices when their team is playing or a game is close.

fuboTV is one of the first virtual MVPDs (vMVPDs) to integrate with the Apple TV app, as well as Siri and, coming soon, single sign-on. Subscribers can now simply ask Siri to quickly search for their favorite fuboTV content. With forthcoming single sign-on integration, fuboTV subscribers will soon be able to log in once with their credentials to seamlessly unlock access to third-party video apps on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

Commented Min Kim, vice president of business development, fuboTV: "fuboTV is a leading provider of live sports programming, entertainment and news. We're hyper-focused on delivering the best, most innovative viewing experiences possible as our recent 4K HDR Beta streams demonstrate. That's why we're excited about the fuboTV integration with the Apple TV app. It'll allow Apple users to discover that their favorite leagues and matchups are on fuboTV and with the 'Up Next' feature, they'll never miss what's on. fuboTV subscribers can also find over 10,000 on-demand shows and movies directly in the app."

These new features further support fuboTV's continued efforts to differentiate itself as a cable replacement for the entire family. fuboTV became the first live TV streaming service to launch 4K HDR Beta in July on Apple TV 4K and other platforms, ahead of virtual MVPDs owned by AT&T, Alphabet, DISH Network, Hulu and Sony. In September, fubo was the first to launch "dynamic discovery," an interface through which subscribers can browse live entertainment, news and sports programming via an in-progress preview directly on the home screen and seamlessly click to full video.

The company was also among the first vMVPDs to launch Cloud DVR, 60FPS picture quality and in-app billing, and was the first to fully implement SCTE 224 blackout technology standards. Additionally, after several months of testing, fuboTV officially launched dynamic ad insertion in January – ahead of Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.