General Hospital spoilers: Dex comes in between Josslyn and Trina?

On General Hospital, Dex (Evan Hofer) and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) had all the makings of the next young power couple. Josslyn gave up her relationship with Cameron (William Lipton) to be with him, she saved his life and the two have partnered up on more than one occasion to get out of dire situations or help other Port Charles residents in need. In fact, their relationship in many ways reminded us of Carly (Laura Wright) and Jason (Steve Burton).

Sadly, #Jex flammed out when Nina (Cynthia Watros) vengefully dropped the hint to Josslyn that Dex had been hiding something. When Josslyn asked her boyfriend what Nina meant, he shared the sordid tale of Sonny (Maurice Benard) ordering him to kill Cyrus (Jeff Kober).

Although Sonny ultimately called off the hit, Josslyn was appalled to learn that her boyfriend was willing to kill someone (considering he worked for Sonny, we aren’t sure why she was so shocked, but we digress). Josslyn ultimately dumped him. Unfortunately for Dex, not even Carly’s words of advice don’t seem to sway her daughter’s mind in reuniting with him — for now.

Eden McCoy and Evan Hofer, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

To make matters worse, Dex doesn’t have a lot of people he can turn to for support with his broken heart. He’s still an outsider in Port Charles, and his connections in town stem largely from Josslyn and Sonny. Although Michael (Chad Duell) is the one who brought him to town, Michael is also Josslyn’s brother.

So if he’s all alone, will Dex choose to leave town? We think the answer to that is no.

We’ve previously mentioned our theory that Dex may become a part of a potential Sonny-take-down plot spearheaded by Anna (Finola Hughes). Plus, we also think Dex may soon learn that he's adoption and that his birth parents are from Port Charles — we’re looking at John ‘Jagger’ Cates (Adam Harrington).

Evan Hofer, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

But in the interim, what if Dex finds solace in Josslyn’s best friend Trina (Tabyana Ali)? Dex has grown to build somewhat of a friendship with Trina through Josslyn, and Trina is nothing if not a kind-hearted soul.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s not hard to imagine she spots Dex out trying to drink his problems away, and she steps in to console him. She may even sympathize with Dex considering she just suffered a loss of a partner with Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) being presumed dead. Could a drunken night between Trina and Dex lead to a night of forbidden love?

Considering it's the soaps, we have to consider this a possibility. For longtime viewers of General Hospital, you’ll recall that a love triangle between besties isn’t exactly nuanced. Best friends Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Emily (Natalia Livingston) once got into it over Nicholas (Tyler Christopher). And even now, Ava (Maura West) is edging dangerously close to betraying Nina to be with Sonny. So Trina and Dex having a moment, potentially behind Josslyn’s back isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

Eden McCoy, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

Although if our prediction rings true, we should note that Josslyn is very much like her mother, and a wronged Carly is a dangerous Carly. Would Jossyln follow in her mother’s footsteps and seek revenge?