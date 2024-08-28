Gogglebox return date is confirmed — but someone's missing from the line-up

Pete and Sophie are back for the new series.

There's good news for Gogglebox 2024 fans because there is a new series coming to Channel 4 and we don't have long to wait before it returns to our screens.

The show, which sees armchair critics giving their honest (and often hilarious!) opinions on that week's TV shows, will be back on Channel 4 on Friday, September 13 at 9 pm.

But while most of our favorite households are back for the new series, there is one familiar face that will definitely be missing from the line-up, despite reportedly being asked to return.

It was announced last year that Stephen Webb would be bowing out of the show after 10 years on our screens, however, according to The Sun, the hairdresser was asked back to the show by TV bosses after he was forced to pull out of Dancing On Ice 2024 with a broken ankle.

Stephen, who appeared on the show alongside his now ex-husband Daniel Lustig, allegedly turned down the offer to return and has since been appearing in Celebs Go Dating, where famous faces try their luck at finding romance.

The last time we saw our Gogglebox favorites on TV was earlier this year when the show returned to Channel 4 in February. The series, which traditionally airs on Friday evenings, saw our critics giving their opinions on everything from Baby Reindeer and Britain's Got Talent 2024 to Bridgerton season 3.

We recently saw mother and son duo Elaine and Seb join the Gogglebox cast to replace Stephen and Daniel. The show also welcomed two new additions to the cast as Teresa and her wife Anita took to the sofa.

With our households watching everything from gritty crime dramas to family game shows, no TV show is safe from their expert eye. But what will they be watching in this series?