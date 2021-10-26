'Happy Valley' to return for a third and final series in 2022

Sarah Lancashire will return as Catherine Cawood for a new season of 'Happy Valley' next year.

Happy Valley, the multi-BAFTA award-winning BBC crime drama is getting a third and final series next year, the BBC has revealed.

The series' creator, Sally Wainwright, has written six brand-new episodes to complete the Happy Valley story, and Sarah Lancashire will return as Sergeant Catherine Cawood.

Catherine will be joined by her recovering sister, Clare Cartwright (Siobhan Finneran and her nemesis, murderer, and sex offender, Tommy Lee Royce (played by James Norton). Further casting details will be revealed at a later date.

Filming on the new series will take place in and around West Yorkshire in early 2022, and the series will premier on BBC1 in the UK. In the US, Happy Valley season three will be available to watch on the AMC+ streaming bundle, alongside the first two seasons.

Sally Wainwright says: “I'm delighted to find myself back in the world of Catherine Cawood and her family and colleagues for the final installment of the Happy Valley trilogy. It’s been wonderful to see the lasting impact this series has had on audiences all over the world.

"I’m thrilled that Sarah, James and Siobhan are back on board for what I hope will be the best season yet, and thrilled once again to be working with the wonderful team at Lookout Point, the BBC and our new colleagues at AMC.”

Alongside this announcement, we've also got a plot summary for Happy Valley season three:

"When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce. Her grandson Ryan is now sixteen and still living with Catherine, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father. Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement."

Happy Valley will return in 2022. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK and on AMC+ in the US and Canada.