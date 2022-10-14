Harry Potter and Cracker star Robbie Coltrane has died aged 72

Robbie Coltrane has passed away at the age of 72.

Actor Robbie Coltrane, who is best known for starring as Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid in the Harry Potter films and as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie "Fitz" Fitzgerald in ITV detective drama Cracker, has sadly died aged 72.

His agent, Belinda Wright, released a statement this afternoon (Friday, October 14) saying: "Robbie will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid... a role which brought joy to children and adults alike, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years.

"For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him."

Robbie Coltrane played Hagrid in all eight Harry Potter movies. (Image credit: Warner bros )

She also said Coltrane, whose real name is Anthony Robert McMillan, is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell.

While Belinda did not give details on Robbie's death she did state that his family thanked the team at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care.

Robbie as Dr Eddie 'Fitz' Fitzgerald in ITV detective drama Cracker. (Image credit: ITV)

While long-time fans of the star will remember him from shows such as Cracker and movies such as Ocean's Twelve and Van Helsing. Plus he also starred in two James Bond films, GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough.

Younger fans will know him as Hagrid from all eight Harry Potter films and also as the voice of The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo's Child. He also voiced Lord Dingwall in the animated movie, Brave. Most recently Robbie starred in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, a one-time special that celebrated all things Harry Potter.

Robbie Coltrane was loved by younger fans for his role as Hagrid. (Image credit: Warner Bros )

Coltrane was also made an OBE in the 2006 New Year's honors list for his services to drama and he was awarded the Bafta Scotland Award for outstanding contribution to film in 2011.

Stephen Fry, who starred with Coltrane in the comedy series Alfresco, paid his respects on social media saying the actor will be "dreadfully missed".