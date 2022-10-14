Harry Potter and Cracker star Robbie Coltrane has died aged 72
Robbie Coltrane, who brought joy to fans as Hagrid in Harry Potter, has sadly passed away.
Actor Robbie Coltrane, who is best known for starring as Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid in the Harry Potter films and as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie "Fitz" Fitzgerald in ITV detective drama Cracker, has sadly died aged 72.
His agent, Belinda Wright, released a statement this afternoon (Friday, October 14) saying: "Robbie will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid... a role which brought joy to children and adults alike, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years.
"For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him."
She also said Coltrane, whose real name is Anthony Robert McMillan, is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell.
While Belinda did not give details on Robbie's death she did state that his family thanked the team at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care.
While long-time fans of the star will remember him from shows such as Cracker and movies such as Ocean's Twelve and Van Helsing. Plus he also starred in two James Bond films, GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough.
Younger fans will know him as Hagrid from all eight Harry Potter films and also as the voice of The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo's Child. He also voiced Lord Dingwall in the animated movie, Brave. Most recently Robbie starred in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, a one-time special that celebrated all things Harry Potter.
Coltrane was also made an OBE in the 2006 New Year's honors list for his services to drama and he was awarded the Bafta Scotland Award for outstanding contribution to film in 2011.
Stephen Fry, who starred with Coltrane in the comedy series Alfresco, paid his respects on social media saying the actor will be "dreadfully missed".
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
