Helen Mirren, Zachary Levi to guest star on The Masked Singer's DC Superheroes Night

Well, we can be certain that Helen Mirren and Zachary Levi aren't any of the still to be revealed celebrities on The Masked Singer US season 9, as the pair are set to appear as guest stars on the March 8 episode of the hit Fox singing competition. The pair, who are starring in the upcoming DC superhero movie Shazam! Fury of the Gods, are appropriately stopping by as part of The Masked Singers' "DC Superhero Night."

Mirren and Levi are going to be giving bonus clues as to the identity of two of the new masked performers, Gargoyle and Wolf, who are making their Masked Singer debut on the episode. Variety (opens in new tab) has shared an exclusive look of the co-stars presenting the clue for Gargoyle, which was "record maker."

Think about that as you watch Gargoyle's performance on the show tonight directly below, released early by Fox, where they sing Charlie Puth's "One Call Away."

The third and final contestant for the episode, Squirrel, is also going to be getting a bonus clue delivered by a guest star, DC chief creative officer Jim Lee.

So far on The Masked Singer US season 9, seven of the 21 contestants have performed, with five being revealed, including Polar Bear, Night Owl, Gnome, Rock Lobster and Mustang, while California Roll and Medusa have moved on to the next round. Among the celebrities participating, Fox says between them all there are 28 Emmy nominations, six Grammy wins, 10 gold albums, four Golden Globe nominations, five medals, 26 books, two Tony Award nominations, five lifetime achievement awards, four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and more than 95 million records sold.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is the sequel to DC's 2019 hit Shazam! that releases on Friday, March 17. In addition to Levi and Mirren, the movie also stars Lucy Liu, Grace Caroline Currey, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Jack Dylan Grazer, Asher Angel and Djimon Honsou.

This all continues a busy period for Mirren, who starred in the Paramount Plus Yellowstone prequel series 1923 that just recently wrapped up its first season. Later in 2023 she returns to the Fast & Furious franchise in Fast X.

But before all that you can see her on The Masked Singer US on March 8 airing at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.