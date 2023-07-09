How to watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 online

It's time for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5, the latest season of the reality dating show that introduces us to a fresh cast of brand-new (and some returning) couples, all of whom have decided to eschew the US to live together abroad. The series returns on Monday, July 10.

There's always a new 90 Day Fiancé spin-off on the go, but fans of The Other Way may be surprised in how quickly the fifth season has rolled around, given that season four only wrapped in May. Plus there are less than two weeks before 90 Day Fiancé UK returns for its second season.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way flips the original show's concept on its head — it follows a couple with one US citizen and their partner from somewhere else, but instead of watching them as they move in together in the US, it chronicles their journey to outside of America.

Culture clashes ensue, along with all the romance and drama you've come to expect from this series. So here's how to watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way from wherever you are.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 in the US

There are a few different ways to watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 in the US.

First, it debuts at 8 pm ET/PT on Monday, July 10, on TLC, with subsequent episodes airing at that time slot each Monday. TLC is a cable channel, but you can use the following live TV streaming services to watch it online too: Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, Philo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream. Philo is your cheapest option at just $25 per month.

If you'd prefer to use a streaming service to watch The Other Way then you've got two options: Discovery Plus or Max.

Discovery Plus is a streamer dedicated to factual content; it costs $4.99 per month but if you pay $6.99 monthly instead you can get an ad-free experience.

Max, formerly HBO Max, has a lot more content, and its library includes all of Discovery's catalog and lots more. You pay for that increase though with its base tier costing $9.99 per month, the ad-free version priced at $15.99 monthly and a premium $19.99 each month getting you 4K and Dolby Atmos options for certain shows (though not 90 Day Fiancé).

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 in the UK

In the UK, an official streaming service release date for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 hasn't actually been confirmed yet, but the show will almost definitely land on Discovery Plus when it arrives, alongside 90 Day Fiancé and most of its spin-offs. TOW's previous four seasons are all on the streamer.

Discovery Plus costs just £4.99 per month, making it one of the cheapest streaming services out there. When a Discovery Plus release date for The Other Way season 5 is announced, we'll update this article so you know when you can stream.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.