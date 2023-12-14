As movie fans look to catch up on the remaining titles of 2023, we've got everything you need to know about how to watch American Fiction, the critically acclaimed new comedy starring Jeffrey Wright.

Based on a novel by Percival Everett, American Fiction follows a struggling writer who in jest writes something that perpetuates the type of Black culture he disdains, only for it to become a hit. The movie has been earning plenty of nominations on the awards circuit, particularly for Jeffrey Wright's performance, including the Golden Globes, with the Oscars a real possibility.

Here's how you can watch American Fiction right now to find out what the critics and voters are enjoying so much.

How to watch American Fiction in movie theaters

American Fiction releases exclusively in US movie theaters on December 15, starting with a limited release in Los Angeles and New York. The movie will then expand to additional US markets in the coming weeks, with many getting it on December 22. For those in the UK, American Fiction has a premiere date of February 2.

To find out if, where and when American Fiction is playing near you, check out Fandango , which shows all locations and showtimes available in your area. You can also buy your tickets for American Fiction directly through Fandango.

Another option not only to see if American Fiction is playing near you but to also potentially save money on a movie ticket is by signing up for a movie theater subscription or membership program. Offered by many US and UK movie theater chains, in addition to getting all the info on what is playing at your local movie theater, these programs allow movie lovers to get free, discounted or a monthly allotment of tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other moviegoing perks.

Is American Fiction streaming?

American Fiction is not streaming right now, as the movie is enjoying an exclusive run in movie theaters first.

There are no details as to when or where American Fiction is going to land in terms of streaming, though as an MGM movie, Prime Video seems a likely option.

Before that though, the movie would likely be available first to rent or buy via digital on-demand, but again there are no details on when American Fiction may be available for at-home viewing. When we get info on that we'll be sure to update this post.

What else to know about American Fiction

Here is the official synopsis for American Fiction:

"Jeffrey Wright stars as Monk, a frustrated novelist who's fed up with the establishment profiting from 'Black' entertainment that relies on tired and offensive tropes. To prove his point, Monk uses a pen name to write an outlandish 'Black' book of his own, a book that propels him to the heart of hypocrisy and the madness he claims to disdain."

In addition to Wright, the American Fiction cast includes Tracee Ellis Ross, Sterling K. Brown, John Ortiz, Erika Alexander, Leslie Uggams, Adam Brody and Issa Rae.

The movie is the directing debut of Cord Jefferson, who also wrote the movie. Jefferson's previous credits were all in TV, where he wrote for shows that included Master of None, The Good Place, Watchmen and Station Eleven.

As of December 14, American Fiction is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes , with a score of 94% positive. Among the movies accolades are two Golden Globe nominations, five Critics Choice Awards nominations, five Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations and being named one of the Top 10 movies of the year by the American Film Institute.

Watch the trailer for American Fiction right here: