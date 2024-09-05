You don't need to say his name three times to watch Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, because we've got everything you need to know about the long-awaited sequel of the Tim Burton, Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder classic right here.

It's been 36 years since the original Beetlejuice debuted, but over that time the movie has become a beloved favorite for many, so there's a good deal of excitement over the 2024 new movie. But just where and when is it playing? And are you able to stream Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at this time?

Let us fill you in on all the key details you need to watch Beetlejuice Beetlejuice right now.

How to watch Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in movie theaters

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is now playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US, UK and most places around the world. But where can you find Beetlejuice Beetlejuice showtimes?

The easiest place is Fandango, which lets users see where Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (or any other movie currently out) is playing in their area and at what time. You can also easily purchase a Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ticket directly on the Fandango website/app.

If you have a favorite movie theater, you may want to look into movie theater subscription and membership programs. These programs, offered by a wide range of US and UK movie theater chains, can get movie lovers free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other moviegoing perks.

Is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice streaming?

No, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is not streaming or available for at-home viewing right now; the only place you can watch it is at the movie theater.

However, if you want to be prepared for whenever Beetlejuice Beetlejuice does hit streaming, then you'll probably want to sign up for Max. As a Warner Bros. Pictures movie, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is most likely to make its streaming debut on Max in the US, as the platform is owned by Warner Bros.

Prior to its streaming release (and as an alternative if you don’t want to sign up for Max once its there), Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is sure to be made available on digital on-demand platforms for at-home digital rental or purchase. Though again, we don't have a timeline as to when the movie is going to premiere on digital on-demand.

We'll update this post as info on those plans are announced.

What else to know about Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

So what have Beetlejuice and the Deetz family been up to the last 30 years? Here's the official synopsis for the movie (written by Aflred Gough and Miles Millar) to get an idea:

"After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem."

Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara are all back reprising their roles from the original movie, while new cast additions include Jenna Ortega as Astrid, as well as Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Arthur Conti. Tim Burton is also back in the director's chair.

Reviews for the movie have been solid, including WTW's four-star Beetlejuice Beetlejuice review. It is officially "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 77%.

Watch the trailer right here if you need anymore convincing: