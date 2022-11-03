How to watch Causeway, the new Jennifer Lawrence movie

Jennifer Lawrence movies are fewer and farther between than when we would get multiple ones in a single year in the early 2010s, but she has a new movie, Causeway, and movie fans have a couple of options to watch the movie with its release. We’re here to tell you exactly how you can watch Causeway.

Causeway sees Lawernce go back to the kind of indie movies that helped launch her career — Winter's Bone, Like Crazy — rather than the big, star-studded outings she had with The Hunger Games, the X-Men franchise and even 2021's Don't Look Up. The movie, which sees Lawrence star as a veteran trying to adjust to life back home after suffering an injury, has been getting some solid buzz around it, as it has been "Certified Fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes approved movie critics, with a very respectable score of 86%.

Interested? Here’s how you can watch Causeway starting November 4.

How to stream Causeway

The easiest way for most people to watch Causeway is to stream it, as the movie premieres on Apple TV Plus immediately with its release date on November 4, wherever the streaming service is available. Of course, in order to stream it, you must be a subscriber to Apple TV Plus.

Even with its first-ever fee increase since it launched in November 2019, Apple TV Plus remains one of the cheaper streaming service options at $6.99 per month. New subscribers can also still get a seven-day free trial to try it out, while a three-month free trial is available with the purchase of a new Apple device.

If you're wondering about Causeway being available for rental or purchase via digital on-demand, it doesn't seem likely, as Apple TV Plus has not made any of its previous original movies available to watch online anywhere other than on its platform.

How to watch Causeway in movie theaters

If you prefer to see movies on the big screen or don’t want to sign up for Apple TV Plus to watch Causeway, good news, Causeway is going to be playing in movie theaters. The not as great news is that it is going to be a limited release in select theaters.

The best way to see if and where Causeway is playing near you is to either check your local movie theater's website and see if they'll have it or use a resource like Fandango, which provides all the information on when and where a movie is playing near you.

It’s unclear how long of a run Causeway is going to have in movie theaters (though it should be at least week so it can qualify for the Oscars).

Also, if you’re looking for ways to make visits to the movie theater more affordable, you’ll definitely want to learn about movie theater subscription and membership deals, provided by many US and UK theater chains.

What else you need to know about Causeway

Causeway stars Lawrence, as well as Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta, Bullet Train), Linda Edmond (Succession, The Patient), Jayne Houdyshell (Only Murders in the Building) and Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences). Broadway director Lila Neugebauer makes her feature film debut behind the camera with Causeway.

Check out the Causeway trailer to see what’s in store: