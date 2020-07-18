How to watch Figueiredo-Benavidez 2 livestream in UFC Fight Night July 18 on ESPN and ESPN+

UFC made its Fight Island debut last weekend, and this Saturday they have a championship bout to headline a Fight Night card. These same two Flyweight fighters faced off for the title back in February, but the winner had weighed in over the limit. Now they run it back for the same vacant title, but will fans see a different result? You can find out live by watching Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 in UFC Fight Night Fight Island on ESPN Plus (ESPN+).

When is UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2?

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 is broadcasting on Saturday, July 18, from “UFC FIght Island”, also known as Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. This Fight Night Main Card is available on ESPN+, with the Prelims starting at 5 p.m. Eastern time and the Main Card begins at 8 p.m. Eastern. The Prelims will be available on ESPN, but the Main Card is exclusive to ESPN+.

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 — The Main Event Preview

Deiveson “Deus da Guerra” Figueiredo (18-1) is the top ranked UFC flyweight fighter, and he’d be champion if it weren’t for a scale. After starting his UFC career 6-1, Figueiredo earned his first career title shot, facing Joseph Benavidez for the vacant flyweight championship. But at UFC Fight Night in Norfolk, Va, disappointment hit Figueiredo before his opponent could.

In the UFC, non-title fights allow the fighters to be one pound over weight and still be in weight class, but in title matches fighters must be right on weight. Figueiredo came in more than two pounds over weight, so he could still fight but he could not win the title no matter the outcome. It was bittersweet then when he knocked out Benavidez in the second round in upset fashion. Can he do it again, and claim the title he cost himself in February?

Joseph Benavidez (28-6) is the second ranked UFC Men’s lightweight fighter, and his loss to Figueiredo still irritates him for one specific reason. That bout was Benavidez’ third fight for the UFC Flyweight title, going back to 2012 when he lost to Demetrious Johnson in a battle for the first ever UFC Flyweight championship. In the match against Figueiredo, Benavidez was leading the scorecards after the first round, and he felt like he was on his way to glory.

However, there was an inadvertent headbutt that stunned Benavidez, and he soon found himself overwhelmed, then down on the mat. The ref waived it off, and he fell to 0-3 in title fights. Someone will claim the title vacated long ago by Henry Cejudo. Does Benavidez have a new plan to finally find victory in a title match?

Where can I watch UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 in the U.S.?

You can watch UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 as part of ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the entire event, including the main event between Poirier and Hooker. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course. They also have the full 30 for 30 documentary series back catalog, along with classic sports. You can see a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too.

You can also see UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 from ESPN on five of the largest live TV streaming services. Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials, while Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price. Take a look at your options and see if there is one that is right for you.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 on Hulu - Yes, with ESPN.

Hulu with Live TV includes sports networks along with a huge back catalog of shows. ESPN is on Hulu, which means UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 will be online on Hulu.View Deal

Sling TV - Sling Orange

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 on Sling TV: Yes, with ESPN.

Sling TV is the more economical way to get ESPN. It costs about half the price of other services and still gets you access to UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2.View Deal

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $55 a month after a free trial

$55 a month after a free trial UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 on AT&T TV Now: Yes, with ESPN.

AT&T TV Now has a long list of channels in their lineup. The Plus Plan has ESPN so you can access the UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2.View Deal

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 on YouTube TV: Yes, with ESPN.

YouTube TV is one of the easiest streaming services to understand, with a single plan, a ton of channels — including ESPN for UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2.View Deal

Where can I watch Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 in the U.K.?

UK fight fans can to watch UFC Fight Night Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 live stream on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 starting at 10 p.m. BST. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

BT Sport Pass

The cost: £25 a month

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 on BT Sport Pass: Yes.

BT Sport Pass offers a wide variety of options to get in the games, including UEFA Champions League as well as WWE coverage. It also includes UFC events, including Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2.View Deal

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 Schedule and Fight Card

Here's the schedule for this UFC Fight Night airing on ESPN and ESPN+. (All time Eastern)

Prelims 5 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+

Main Card 8 p.m., ESPN+

The full fight card, as always subject to change, is as follows:

Main Card

Deiveson Figueiredo (18-1) vs. Joseph Benavidez (28-6)

Jack Hermansson (20-5) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (16-5)

Marc Diakiese (14-3) vs. Rafael Fiziev (7-1)

Ariane Lipski (12-5) vs. Luana Carolina (6-1)

Alexandre Pantoja (22-4) vs. Askar Askarov (11-0-1)

Prelims

Roman Dolidze (6-0) vs. Khadis Ibragimov (8-2)

Grant Dawson (15-1) vs. Nad Narimani (12-3)

Joe Duffy (16-4) vs. Joel Alvarez (16-2)

Brett Johns (16-2) vs. Montel Jackson (9-1)

Malcolm Gordon (12-3) vs. Amir Albazi (12-1)

Davi Ramos (10-3) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (14-2)

Carlos Felipe (8-0) vs. Serghei Spivac (10-2)

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2

UFC FIght Night: Poirier vs. Hooker will be available to stream in the ESPN app. You'll use the same app for this event, whether you are watching using ESPN+ or a Live TV streaming login for the ESPN channel.

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of UFC pay per view events , including the next big pay per view of UFC 252 Miocic vs. Cormier 3 on August 15. The service also has more UFC Fight Night events like this one, including some that are exclusive to the service. ESPN+ has tons of great sports content, including the full "30 for 30" library, and the ESPN app is where you go to watch ESPN+ games and events.

Learn how to watch ESPN+ on your TV

The ESPN app can be installed on the most popular devices, including iPhones and iPads and Android devices . You can also get the ESPN app on major streaming platforms and game consoles such as Roku, Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV. Or you can watch ESPN+ on your TV using your phone with support for either Chromecast or AirPlay .

How much will UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 cost?

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 is on ESPN+, which costs $5 a month or $50 for a one year subscription. You are able to cancel at any time. ESPN+ used to offer a free trial , but they no longer do. The service gives users access to plenty of sports including tons of UFC fight cards. Sign up for ESPN+ today, and you can see this UFC Fight Night on July 18 with Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 .

If you choose to watch this night of fights on ESPN, you might be able to snag a free trial to one of the variety of Live TV streaming services that include ESPN. Hulu is one option with a one week free trial , and it includes a lot more to try during your free week.