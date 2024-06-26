How to watch India vs England in the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final online or on TV

Here's how to watch the India vs England 2024 T20 World Cup semi-final online from anywhere. It's a game that promises to be fantastic, assuming the weather plays ball (more on that later!).

The two biggest and arguably most entertaining teams of the tournament face each other at the Guyana National Stadium in Guyana. India were superb in beating Australia by 24 runs to make this semi-final, with Rohit Sharma at one stage looking like he might score the fastest-ever century in the format. He ended up on 92 and India's batting looks awesome and that's despite Virat Kohli being totally out of form.

As for England, they looked like they were heading out of the tournament after being defeated by Australia. However, they've roared back to life and now look dangerous themselves. Jos Buttler smashed 83 not out from 38 deliveries against the USA and although India's bowling attack is a lot stronger, in this form Buttler can destroy any attack.

However, it might be all ruined by the weather, although the latest forecast is offering some hope. India would go through in the event of there being no result as they topped their Super 8s pool and there's no reserve day to get the match played. OK, fair enough you'd think but hang on the other semi-final had a reserve day! Quite how you can have semi-finals with different playing conditions is a shocker and a massive question mark over the organization of the tournament. But let's hope the sun's out and here's how to watch the match...

How to watch India vs England in the UK

You can watch India vs England on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket from 3 pm, with the start of the match half an hour later, and it's due to run until 7:30 pm.

You can watch from both of these Sky Sports channels by, you guessed it, signing up for Sky TV and getting the Sky Sports add-on package.

The price of this varies a little bit depending on the length of your contract and any Sky TV deals but you're looking at paying between £40-£50 per month for Sky TV.

How to watch India vs England in the US

To watch England vs Australia in the T20 World Cup, you'll need to tune in to Willow TV. The game begins at 10:30 am ET/7:30 am PT and coverage will start just a little earlier.

Cricket fans might have Willow as part of their cable plan already but if not, you can use Sling TV to stream it over the internet. This is a live TV streaming service, a platform which lets you stream cable TV channels without having a cable.

Sling TV costs $40 per month for its Orange or Blue tiers. You can pick either of those for Willow, but you'll need to pay extra for the World Sports add-on; $10 per month extra. We've got a guide on the differences between Orange and Blue.

How to watch India vs Australia everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch India vs England, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

How to use a VPN to watch any stream