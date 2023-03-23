Yeah, Keanu Reeves is back as the master assassin John Wick, aka the Baba Yaga, in John Wick: Chapter 4. This is a highly anticipated 2023 new movie as action fans have come to love the John Wick franchise. Just how can you watch John Wick: Chapter 4 right now?

If you want to prep for John Wick: Chapter 4, you can watch the first three movies online, including streaming them on Peacock in the US. But is John Wick: Chapter 4 streaming or is it only playing in movie theaters?

Here's everything you need to know about how and where to watch John Wick: Chapter 4.

How to watch John Wick: Chapter 4 in movie theaters

Releasing worldwide on March 24, John Wick: Chapter 4 is only available in movie theaters to start. Not only is it playing exclusively on the big screen, it is playing on the biggest screens around, as there are John Wick: Chapter 4 showtimes in the IMAX format.

To find John Wick: Chapter 4 showtimes near you, you can check your local movie theater’s websites or a site like Fandango (opens in new tab), which gives you showtimes everywhere the movie is playing in your area. You can also purchase tickets online in advance through these sites.

Turned off heading to the movies because of the price of tickets? There are ways to help with that, including subscription and membership deals. These programs, offered by US and UK movie theater chains as well as third-parties like MoviePass, offer free, discounted or monthly allotment of tickets, often with deals on concessions or other theater-going perks as well. Learn if your local theater has these kind of offerings with our movie theater subscription and membership deals guide.

Is John Wick: Chapter 4 streaming?

As of March 24, no John Wick: Chapter 4 is not available for streaming and there is no immediate timeframe for when it is going to be streaming.

Most movies have gone back to exclusive runs in theaters, though it is shorter than it used to be (around 30-45 days). Still, no info on when John Wick: Chapter 4 is going to make its streaming debut has been shared, or even when it is going to land on digital on-demand.

When there is news on John Wick: Chapter 4's streaming debut, we'll update this page.

What else to know about John Wick: Chapter 4

In the latest entry of the action franchise, John Wick uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

Keanu Reeves returns to his now iconic role, alongside Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne and Lance Reddick. New additions to the franchise include Bill Skarsgård, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins and Clancy Brown. Chad Stahelski directs, as he has done for each of the John Wick movies.

WTW gave John Wick: Chapter 4 five stars, calling it one of the best action movies since Mad Max: Fury Road. The movie has been getting the best reviews of the franchise, with a "Certified Fresh" Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) score of 94%.

John Wick: Chapter 4 has a runtime of two hours and 49 minutes, though it could have been longer.

Check out the trailer for the movie right here: