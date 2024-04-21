How to watch Our Changing Planet: Restoring Our Reefs online and on TV

As well as acting as a crucial coastal defence and being jaw-droppingly beautiful to look at, coral reefs provide an ecosystem for thousands of underwater species. The bad news is that they're facing an existential crisis; the good news is that some of the world's finest minds are working on ways to save it — all of which is explored in Our Changing Planet: Restoring Our Reefs.

You can watch Our Changing Planet: Restoring Our Reefs for FREE in the UK on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, because you can watch Our Changing Planet from anywhere with a VPN.

(In the US, a version of this show will go out on PBS with the name Changing Planet: Coral Special.)

"Half of all coral reefs have already been lost or severely damaged, and experts predict that, without action, nearly all reefs could die off in the next 20 to 30 years," says the BBC webpage for Our Changing Planet: Restoring Our Reefs.

"When the ocean is too warm for too long, corals bleach and die. 2023 saw record sea temperatures around the globe, and as bleaching events become more frequent, there's a race against time to find ways to help damaged reefs recover."

In Our Changing Planet: Restoring Our Reefs, Chris Packham, Steve Backshall and Liz Bonnin lead the BBC's investigative team to show the incredible scientific techniques that are being carried out to salvage the reefs. From fertility treatments (so-called 'coral IVF') and luring fish with sound recordings, to synthetic, lab-created coral.

Ready for an hour of stunning, shocking television? Here's how to watch Our Changing Planet: Restoring Our Reefs from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below to watch on TV, online and for free.

How to watch Our Changing Planet: Restoring Our Reefs in the UK

The BBC is airing Our Changing Planet: Restoring Our Reefs on TV on BBC One at 6 pm UK on Sunday, April 21. The hour-long episode will also be available to watch live and on demand on the BBC iPlayer online streaming service and app. BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for UK license fee payers. If you're trying to access BBC iPlayer while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Check out the full instructions for doing so further down this page.

How to watch Changing Planet in the US

A slightly different version of the show is going out in the US, and under a different name: Changing Planet: Coral Special.

It's set to premiere on PBS on Wednesday, April 24 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

As well as TV, you can stream Changing Planet for free on the official PBS site or PBS app devices such as Android, iOS, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and Android TV.

How to watch Our Changing Planet from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch the show on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

In the UK, Our Changing Planet: Restoring Our Reefs will be broadcast on the BBC and online on the iPlayer streaming service at 6 pm UK on Sunday, April 21.

Changing Planet: Coral Special — as it's known in the US — premieres in the States on PBS on Wednesday, April 24.

Who is presenting Our Changing Planet: Restoring Our Reefs? The UK version of Our Changing Planet: Restoring Our Reefs is presented by a host of TV naturalists and presenters, including Chris Packham, Steve Backshall, Liz Bonnin, Gordon Buchanan, Ade Adepitan and Ella Al-Shamahi. The US version — Changing Planet: Coral Special — is fronted by Dr M. Sanjayan.