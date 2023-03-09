Ghostface is back with Scream VI, this time ready to terrorize his victims in New York City. The latest entry in the horror franchise comes just a little more than a year after Scream (2022) came out. That movie is now available for streaming, but what are you going to need to do to watch Scream VI?

Scream VI is one of the more anticipated new movies of 2023, headlining a busy March that includes Creed III, Adam Driver's 65, John Wick: Chapter 4 and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. But if it's scares you want, Scream VI is the pick.

Here is everything that you need to know about how to watch Scream VI.

How to watch Scream VI in movie theaters

There's only one way to watch Scream VI when it is released on March 10, by making a trip to your local movie theater. The horror movie is playing exclusively in theaters for its initial global run.

When looking to see where and when Scream VI is playing near you, you can check the official Scream VI website (opens in new tab), your local movie theater website or Fandango (opens in new tab), which gives you all the Scream VI showtimes in your area. You can also purchase your tickets for Scream VI directly through any of these services.

Movie fans, something worth looking into if you love going to the theater but don't love paying the full price of the ticket each time is movie theater subscription and membership deals. These offerings (available with both US and UK theater chains) give consumers free, discounted and/or monthly allotments of tickets to see just about anything they want. They also often have deals for concessions and other things to help make the movie experience special.

Is Scream VI streaming?

Nope, you're going to have to wait to stream Scream VI for a little while as the movie enjoys an exclusive run in movie theaters.

However, we can pretty much assume that whenever Scream VI makes its streaming debut, it is going to do so on Paramount Plus, just as Scream (2022) did last year.

We'll update this page as more info about Scream VI's arrival on streaming (and launch on digital on-demand) becomes available.

What else to know about Scream VI

Scream VI picks up after the events of Scream (2022), with Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara (Jenna Ortega), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy-Brown) and Chad (Mason Gooding) have relocated to New York to try and move on after surviving the most recent Ghostface attack. However, they soon learn that the big city isn't big enough, as a new iteration of the killer is out to get them.

In addition to the new "core four," Courtney Cox is back as Gale Weathers, as is Scream 4 star Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed. Joining the cast for Scream VI are Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori and Samara Weaving.

The movie is being directed by Scream (2022) directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet, with a script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

Scream VI has earned a Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) score of 77% "Fresh" (as of March 9). Read What to Watch's Scream VI review to find out our thoughts.

Check out the trailer for Scream VI directly below.