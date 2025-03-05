How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand: live stream ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final online or on TV

Both of Wednesday's ICC Champions Trophy semi-finalists would be worthy of a place in the last two — who will be the heroes in Lahore? You can watch South Africa vs New Zealand live streams on Willow and Sling TV in the US, Sky Sport in New Zealand and for free in Pakistan, with this second semi taking place on Wednesday, March 5 from 4am ET / 1am PT.

South Africa topped Group B, thrashing England and Afghanistan but seeing their much anticipated game against Australia rained off. Narrowly defeated in last year's T20 World Cup final and with a Champions Trophy final later in 2025, the Proteas are arguably the best side across three formats right now. A win here would further that case.

Defeat to India in Dubai last Sunday hasn't stopped the Black Caps from being one of the most impressive sides at this year's Champions Trophy. It may be a cliché, but New Zealand have shown themselves to be greater than the sum of their parts once again. If they have an MVP it's Mr Consistent Matt Henry, who leads the tournament wicket-taker leaderboard with eight.

It's virtually impossible to predict which of these two will progress to Sunday's final against India. Below is all the information you need to live stream South Africa vs New Zealand and watch cricket online or on TV.

How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand online for FREE

Along with every other match of the 2025 Champions Trophy, the South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final will stream for FREE in Pakistan on Ten Sports and PTV Sports.

Ten Sports (via Tamasha) and PTV are both free to watch online in Pakistan.

How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand in the US

To watch South Africa vs New Zealand stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV (and an alarm clock — this and all matches start at 4am ET / 1am PT). It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet in a choice of languages. And there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find Willow TV deals from only $10 per month or from $50 for six months of live cricket.

How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand in New Zealand

Sky Sport subscribers will be able to watch every minute of this Black Caps match and the entire ICC Champions Trophy, meaning you can also stream the semi-final against South Africa online via Sky Go. You'll be in for a late one, though, with this match starting at 10pm NZDT on Wednesday night.

Alternatively, you can sign up to Sky Sport Now for a more flexible contract, costing $49.99 per month or $499.99 for a whole year.

How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show live coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament in the UK, including South Africa vs New Zealand from 9am UK on Wednesday.

Sky TV base packages start from £15 per month. You can then add the full Sky Sports suite for an additional £22. Or, for new customers, pay from £35 a month for a package that includes Sky Sports.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, flexible Now Sports Memberships are also available for £14.99 a day or from as little as £26 a month.

How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand in Australia

The 2025 Champions Trophy has found a home on Amazon in Australia. All matches are scheduled to start at 8pm AEDT on the service, including the South Africa vs New Zealand semi.

If you already have an Amazon Prime account, you'll be able to watch matches on Prime Video as part of that subscription. If not, it will cost you $9.99 a month or a great value $79.99 for a full year. And that's after you've taken advantage of a 30-day free trial of Prime.

How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand in India

You can watch this South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final on the Star Sports Network in India, where it will be shown in a choice of different languages.

To live stream this and every match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 online, the destination is Disney+ Hotstar. Prices start from ₹299 for three months or a great value ₹899 for a whole year. You can pay more to upgrade to the platform's Premium plan to watch on more devices and get 4K, or pay as little as ₹199 if you only intend to watch on mobile.

How to watch ICC Champions Trophy from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch live cricket, you might run into some problems as your normal stream will almost certainly be geo-blocked. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to cricket, your favorite sports and other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

When does South Africa vs New Zealand begin?

This ICC Champions Trophy semi-final match between South Africa vs New Zealand takes place on Wednesday, March 5.

It's scheduled to start at 2pm local time in Lahore, which is 4am ET / 1am PT / 9am UK / 2.30 pm IST / 8pm AEDT.

All you need to know about South Africa vs New Zealand

What is the South Africa vs New Zealand venue? The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host this Champions Trophy semi-final match between South Africa vs New Zealand — the same venue that hosted the 1996 Cricket World Cup final. With an arena holding 35,000 supporters, the Lahore track often opens up the opportunity for big scores. Australia and England shared over 700 runs between them in their first group game here, while Ibrahim Zadran smashed 18 boundaries during his 177 from 146 balls for Afghanistan in their surprise victory over England.

What is the head-to-head record between South Africa vs New Zealand? Head-to-head in ODIs only Played: 73

SA won: 42

NZ won: 26

No result: 5