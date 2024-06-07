The 2024 MLB World Tour continues with the London Series, which takes place over the weekend of Saturday, June 8, and baseball fans are going to want to tune in to watch the action.

Over two days of ball action, the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies will face each other twice in the London Stadium in England. This is the third iteration of the MLB London Series, and the Yankees' second after meeting the Boston Red Sox in 2019.

These two teams facing off against each other is only one part of the entertainment, though, with hours of warm-ups and pre-game fun to tune in to watch.

With that party atmosphere and some must-watch baseball, you'll be sure to want to tune in to see the matches. So here's how to watch the 2024 MLB London Series online or on TV.

How to watch the 2024 MLB London Series in the US

The two games of the 2024 MLB London Series will air on different channels in the US. On Saturday, June 8, you'll have to use Fox (from 1 pm ET/10 am PT), while on Sunday, June 9 it'll be on ESPN (from 10 am ET/7 am PT).

Your cable plan might already include Fox and ESPN but if not, several live TV streaming services include both of them. DirecTV Stream, Fubo or Hulu with Live TV offer both ESPN Plus and Fox, so these will be your best bets.

You can find prices for these below.

How to watch the 2024 MLB London Series in the UK

You don't need to pay to watch the MLB London Series this year because the BBC will be airing coverage of both games.

BBC Sports and BBC iPlayer will be broadcasting the games, and of course both are free to license fee payers. The Saturday match begins at 6:10 pm while the Sunday one starts at 3:10 pm, however there are hours of pre-game entertainment before, and it's possible that the BBC will show these too.

The games will also be broadcast on TNT Sports 2, a channel only available for subscribers to TNT Sports. This costs £30.99 per month and you can sign up here.

How to watch the 2024 MLB London Series everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the 2024 MLB London Series, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!