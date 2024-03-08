How to watch the 2024 Oscars awards ceremony: stream the movie night online

One of the biggest nights in on the movie-lovers' calendar each year is the Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, and the Academy is calling lights, camera and action on this year's awards ceremony on Sunday, March 10.

The 2024 Oscars celebrates movies that came out in 2023, with the likes of Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Flowers of the Killer Moon are expected to scoop up loads of awards — though studious Oscar watchers are familiar with upset wins.

If you're excited about the show and want to confidently regale your watching party with your opinions on the deserving winner of every single category you're going to want to know how to watch all of the Oscar nominees.

This article, though, is for the main event, the big show, the awards ceremony itself. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Oscars award ceremony live from around the world.

How to watch the 2024 Oscars in the US

In the US, the 2024 Oscars ceremony will be broadcast on Sunday, March 10, from 7 pm ET/4 pm PT. Worth nothing that the start time is an hour earlier than in past years, when it the Oscars would typically start at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

You can watch the ceremony in one place and one place only: on ABC, or whatever your local affiliate station for the basic cable channel is. Nice and easy!

Statistically speaking, you probably already have access to ABC, but if you don't — or would rather watch the Oscars online — a few live TV streaming services will let you live stream ABC over the internet.

Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV all let you stream ABC as well as a wide variety of other channels. The former offers a Fubo free trial, which may sway subscribers, but you can see prices for all below.

The show will also be streaming on-demand on Hulu, with subscribers also able to catch up on the show after it's been broadcast. Hulu costs $7.99 per month for its ad tier or $17.99 ad-free, or $9.99 as part of the Disney Bundle.

How to watch the 2024 Oscars in the UK

The 2024 Oscars airing earlier than normal is great news in the UK, given how late the ceremony starts, but you're still going to be up until the early hours watching it. The ceremony is being broadcast on Sunday, March 10, from 10:15 pm until 2:35 am the next morning, so we'd recommend taking the Monday off work! While that's when the broadcast begins, the ceremony itself starts at 11 pm.

The show will be aired live on ITV1, so you can use it on your TV or using ITVX if you'd rather watch it online on a computer or your phone. We've got a guide on how to watch live TV using ITVX here.

Both options are, of course, free to license fee payers.

How to watch the 2024 Oscars in Australia

The 2024 Oscars fall at a fairly reasonable hour in Australia: the ceremony is set to begin at 11 am on Monday, March 11, and end around 1:30 pm.

You can watch a live stream of the event for free online by using the streaming service 7Plus, or using your TV on Channel 7.

How to watch the 2024 Oscars everywhere else

The Oscars will be broadcasting around the world, with the Academy sharing the exact place where viewers can watch it in various countries right here.

However, if you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Oscars, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the Oscars or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.