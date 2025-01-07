How to watch the 2025 Australian Open live streams and highlights online and on TV

It's time for tennis to start anew in 2025 as the Australian Open is currently underway, with the first of the four Grand Slam events beginning on Sunday, January 12 and running until Saturday, January 25.

Before that start date, the qualifiers are currently running, and so there's some tennis action to see already. However not all countries have broadcasts of these early matches.

Jannik Sinner and Anya Sabalenka are the defending champions for this tournament, which once again takes place in Melbourne Park in Melbourne.

Joining them are a huge number of top tennis players which includes all of the top 50 men's and women's players in the world.

So get ready, tennis fans; here's how to watch the 2025 Australian Open matches.

How to watch the Australian Open in the US

There are a few ways to watch 2025 Australian Open tennis matches in the US, but the one I'd recommend is ESPN Plus.

This streaming service, which costs $11.99 per month, is expected to offer live streams of every court and match across the tournament, so it'll give you extensive access to the play. ESPN Plus is also the only way to watch the qualifying matches.

If you're interested but find that price steep, we have a page on ESPN Plus deals that might help you find a discount through a bundle.

Your other option is to watch live coverage of the Australian Open on cable channels, but this gets a little messy, because coverage is expected to be spread out over a few different channels. These include the Tennis Channel, ESPN 1, ESPN 2, so you might need to flick between channels to find what's going on. ESPN 2 is expected to be the main point of focus for tennis broadcasting.

If you don't have a cable plan that includes these channels then Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV all have it. These are live TV streaming services that offer you cable channels over the internet.

In terms of timings, the time difference means the Australian Open will be late-night viewing. ESPN Plus' coverage runs from 7 pm ET/5 pm PT for twelve hours every day while ESPN2 broadcasts from 10 pm ET/8 pm PT until the same end time: 7 am ET/5 am PT.

How to watch the Australian Open in the UK

You've got two options for watching the 2025 Australian Open matches in the UK, and one is both cheaper and more expansive than the other.

This option is Discovery Plus on its Standard tier. This costs you £6.99 per month (with no annual option) and while its library is mainly for factual content, Standard includes Eurosport which is what we're here for.

Via Eurosport, you can watch live streams from each of the courts, so you can see exactly what's going on whenever you want to. We'll probably also see highlight videos based on Eurosport's coverage of past events.

The other way to watch the Australian Open is via Eurosport's TV channel, a premium one available to subscribers of Sky, Virgin Media or BT. There are two Eurosport channels and it's not clear what will be shown just yet, but you obviously won't be able to pick and choose from six courts of coverage on two channels, so it'll likely be at Eurosport's discretion.

Remember to factor in another expense: coffee. Australian Open coverage is expected to begin at midnight and run until about midday, due to the time zones.

How to watch the Australian Open in Australia

You won't need to pay to watch the Australian Open from its home country (well, unless you decide to go and see it live).

Free streaming service 9Now will be showing live streams of each of the courts, so you can enjoy the tennis action without paying a penny.

How to watch the Australian Open everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Australian Ppen, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sport, movie, show or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!