How to watch the Argentina vs Australia World Cup 2022 game online from anywhere

The second Round of 16 game of the World Cup 2022 is Argentina vs Australia, taking place on December 3, and unlike in previous games of the tournament, only one team can continue its progression from here.

Argentina is the winning team of group C, while Australia came second in group D; both teams got two wins and a loss, but Argentina had the better goal differential.

We've got a guide on how to stream USA vs Netherlands, which is the first game of the day four hours prior to ArgentinA vs Australia. But you want to know how to watch that latter game.

This guide will show you how to stream Argentina vs Australia, from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Argentina vs Australia in the US

Argentina vs Australia kicks off at 2 pm ET/11 am PT.

The game is airing on Fox, which means it'll also be available to stream if you have a live TV streaming service like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV or Sling TV.

Peacock's Premium plan also lets you simulcast all the World Cup matches from Telemundo, which will be a Spanish-language stream, but this is the most affordable option as Peacock Premium costs $4.99 monthly.

How to watch Argentina vs Australia in the UK

The Argentina vs Australia game kicks off at 7 pm in the UK.

The match is available to watch via BBC One, so you'll be able to stream it on iPlayer too. Both are starting coverage 40 minutes prior to kick-off time.

How to watch Argentina vs Australia from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the Argentina vs Australia game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Argentina vs Australia: important information

When does Argentina vs Australia kick off? The Argentina vs Australia game kicks off at 2 pm ET/11 am PT/ 7 pm GMT. That kick-off time is four hours later than USA vs Netherlands, the other game on the same day.

Where does Argentina vs Australia take place? Argentine vs Australia takes place at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar. This stadium, first built in 2003 but rebuilt for the 2022 World Cup, seats 45,000. This is the last game of the tournament that'll take place there.

What you need to know about the match

When it comes to winners' odds, bookies... aren't exactly being kind to Australia. Despite having the same group stage record as Argentina, in two wins and one loss, the legendary South American team is expected to take the crown on this one.

This is only the second time Australia passed the group stage, with the last time being in 2006, so a pass here would be historical for the team.

While Argentina suffered a surprising loss to Saudi Arabia in its first game of the tournament, it's otherwise one of the most successful teams in the world, having won the tournament twice and being second-place on another two occasions.

Australia is performing better than expected in this World Cup, and Argentina has already lost in a surprising way in the tournament, so victory isn't totally assured just yet. But it is pretty likely, according to the betting odds.