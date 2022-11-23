How to watch the Brazil vs Serbia World Cup 2022 game online from anywhere

Brazil vs Serbia is your first chance to see the most decorated World Cup team (Brazil) in action at the World Cup 2022, as the match is set for Thursday, November 24, at 2 pm ET/11 am PT/7 pm UK time.

If you're looking to catch Group G's second match-up of the day, Switzerland vs Cameroon, it's very simple to tune in, as with most of the World Cup 2022 games.

Below, we've run through all the necessary info you need in order to watch the game in the US and the UK, including what network the match is on in both territories and where you can stream it.

Plus, we've also included some other interesting info about the game including where it's taking place in Qatar and the two teams' history at previous World Cups.

How to watch Brazil vs Serbia in the US

In the US, Brazil vs Serbia kicks off at 2 pm ET/11 am PT, right around the middle of the day.

Tuning into the World Cup 2022 in the US is fairly simple, as all games are broadcast on either Fox or Fox Sports 1; for Brazil vs Serbia, you need access to Fox.

Luckily, there are plenty of live TV streaming services that carry the network, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV or Sling TV, so there's a range of choices for you to consider if you're planning to catch the big game. You can also watch online over on foxsports.com (opens in new tab).

You can also find coverage of the game on Peacock, though it'll be in Spanish as Peacock is simulcasting Telemundo's World Cup coverage. To tune in this way, you need to be subscribed to either of the two Peacock Premium plans ($4.99 or $9.99 per month respectively).

How to watch Brazil vs Serbia in the UK

Brazil vs Serbia kicks off at 7 pm on BBC One, though Match of the Day Live coverage for the match starts at 6:30 pm.

If you're going to be away from your TV but don't want to miss the game, you'll also be able to tune in live on any device with access to BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Brazil vs Serbia from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the Brazil vs Serbia game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to watch your TV programs even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch them. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Brazil vs Serbia important information

When does Brazil vs Serbia kick off? Brazil vs Serbia gets underway on Thursday, November 24, at 2 pm ET/11 am PT/7 pm UK time. That's 10 pm local time in Qatar.

Where does Brazil vs Serbia take place? Brazil vs Serbia is being played at Lusail Stadium. Also known as the Lusail Iconic Stadium, it's the largest of the eight venues playing host to the 2022 Qatar World Cup and boasts an 80,000-plus seat capacity. Brazil vs Serbia is the second game to be played at the stadium, after Saudia Arabia triumphed 2-1 over Argentina on Tuesday, November 22. In total, 10 games are being played at Lusail Stadium, including the World Cup 2022 final on December 18.

What you need to know about Brazil vs Serbia

Group G's opening match presents a perfect opportunity for Serbia to get one over the Brazilian national team.

Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia all appeared in the same group in the 2018 World Cup, so Serbia is looking for a very different result from the 2-0 loss they suffered the last time these two sides met on the pitch.

Brazil has the most World Cup wins of any national team under their belt, having won five titles in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and their most recent win coming in the 2002 Korea Japan tournament.

Serbia has been competing in the World Cup as an independent nation since 2006. In that time, they've qualified for two prior World Cups, but have not progressed beyond the group stage so far.