How to watch the Brazil vs Switzerland World Cup 2022 game online from anywhere

Brazil and Switzerland both won their first games of the World Cup 2022, against Serbia and Cameroon respectively, and on November 28 they go head-to-head against each other.

This guide shows you how to watch the Switzerland vs Brazil game, wherever you are in the world, so you can see which of these two teams comes out on top (unless there's a tie).

The theme of South American heavyweights going against European ones continues through the day, with Portugal and Uruguay meeting on the pitch.

So read on for a guide on how to watch the Brazil vs Switzerland game live from around the world.

How to watch Brazil vs Switzerland in the US

The kick-off time for Brazil vs Switzerland is at 11 am ET/8 am PT.

In the US, the games are all aired on Fox channels, with this one on the main Fox channel, not Fox Sports 1 as some others are.

If your cable bundle has Fox, you're sorted — if not, the channel is on plenty of live TV streaming services like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV. The former is your most affordable option, as the $40-per-month Blue bundle has both Fox and Fox Sports 1. Alternatively, foxsports.com (opens in new tab) can keep you up to date with the games.

Streaming service Peacock is also airing the games, as a simulcast from Telemundo, though that does mean that the commentary is in Spanish. Peacock Premium costs $4.99 so it's a more affordable option.

How to watch Brazil vs Switzerland in the UK

Brazil vs Switzerland kicks off at 4 pm in the UK.

The game is streaming on ITV 1, so you can watch it on TV using that channel or on ITVX if you'd rather watch online. If you do pick that option, we have a guide on how to watch live TV on ITVX.

How to watch Brazil vs Switzerland from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the Brazil vs Switzerland game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Brazil vs Switzerland important information

When does Brazil vs Switzerland kick off? The Switzerland vs Brazil game kicks off at 7 pm local time in Qatar. That converts to 11 am ET/8 am PT/4 pm UK around the world. It's the last match of the day.

Where does Brazil vs Switzerland take place? The Brazil and Switerland game takes place in Qatar's Stadium 974, in the city of Ras Abu Aboud. This is a curious stadium, as it was temporarily constructed for the 2022 World Cup out of 974 shipping containers — after the tournament, it'll be deconstructed. Capacity is at 40,000, which is roughly average for stadiums at this tournament.

What you need to know about the Brazil vs Switzerland

This is the second consecutive World Cup in which Brazil and Switzerland have shared a group with each other — in 2018 they tied 1-1, though Brazil ended up winning the group and Switzerland was the runner-up.

Looking further into the past, Brazil has a great track record of World Cup wins, as it's championed five in total, the most of any team. Switzerland has never had the pleasure — yet, at least.

Making this game even closer is the fact that both Switzerland and Brazil won their first game of the tournament, so it's really hard to know how this game will pan out.

That's why it's important to tune into this game, to see who wins, and at the very least to glimpse some fantastic football.