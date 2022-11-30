How to watch the Canada vs Morocco World Cup 2022 game online from anywhere

Canada vs Morocco on December 1 marks the North American team's final game in the World Cup 2022, with its failure to win a game so far making elimination inevitable, no matter the outcome of the match.

For Morocco, progression to the knockout round is a lot easier, unless Canada somehow wins its final match. The results of Croatia vs Belgium, which is taking place at the same time, could influence this too.

Now that the group stages of the World Cup are wrapping up, this Canada vs Morocco game is one of the final ones before we enter the knockout round. If you're interested in watching the match, you'll find it pretty easy to do from anywhere in the world.

This article will show you how to watch the Canada vs Morocco game.

How to watch in the US

Canada vs Morocco kicks off at 10 am ET/7 am PT, so it's quite an early game.

The game is being aired on Fox Sports 1, so if you have a cable package that includes the channel, you're ready to watch the game. Live TV streaming bundles that offer FS1 include Sling TV Blue, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV and YouTube TV.

If you don't have one of those services, our recommendation would be Sling TV as it's the most affordable (and that's before you factor in the fact that you get 50% off your first month), or just using foxsports.com (opens in new tab).

Another affordable option is Peacock, as its Premium plan ($4.99 per month) lets you view a simulcast from Telemundo's coverage. This is all in Spanish, so if you want English-language coverage you'll have to look at the aforementioned options.

How to watch in the UK

You're looking at a 3 pm GMT kick-off time for Morocco vs Canada in the UK.

The game will be shown on BBC 1, but if you can't find your way to a TV to watch it, you'll also be able to use iPlayer as that lets you stream live TV.

How to watch from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the Canada vs Morocco game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Important information

When does Canada vs Morocco kick off? Canada vs Morocco kicks off at 10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm GMT. That might be a bit early for Canadian fans to tune in to. The match happens at the same time as Croatia vs Belgium so by the time the dust has settled on the pitch, we should know who's through the the knockout round.

Where does Canada vs Morocco take place? Canada and Morocco meet at the Al Thumama Stadium, a pitch named after the Qatari city it's based in. This 44,000-seater arena was built especially for the World Cup, and Morocco are no strangers to the pitch, having played several games of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup, and a previous World Cup match against Belgium, here.

What you need to know about the match

Canada is likely going into this match disheartened, knowing that even a victory over Morocco can't save it from elimination from the World Cup. Does that mean it'll play a half-hearted game, or provide a no-holds-barred performance given that it has nothing left to lose? Only time will tell.

Morocco will likely get through to the knockout round of the tournament, as a win or a draw will see it through to play another day. Even a loss wouldn't rule it out, as if Croatia wins its game, or loses to Belgium by two more goals than Morocco loses to Canada by, it'll slip under the radar (and there are some very specific scenarios in the case of a Belgium-Croatia draw that will still see a losing Morocco progress).

Canada joins Qatar in being the only teams to have lost both their matches of the tournament so far, and both have also scored 1 goal and conceded 5, giving them the same goal differential of -4.

That doesn't exactly forecast great things for the North American team, something reflected in the betting odds for the match. But fans of the team will still want to tune in for this final game.