Much to the glee of movie lovers and Moira Rose, awards season is officially upon us, with the Critics Choice Awards 2024 one of the bigger events on the calendar. Hosted by the Critics Choice Association, which is made up of movie and TV critics from across the US, the awards recognize many of the best from the big and small screen.

The 2024 edition is the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, still a relative newbie when compared to the nearly century-old Oscars, but it has become an influential stop on hopefuls' awards campaigns. That means that you can expect many big names to be in attendance for their nominated work, including movies like Oppenheimer, Barbie, Killers of The Flower Moon and The Color Purple musical, as well as TV shows like The Crown, The Bear and Succession.

If the NFL playoffs or the premiere of True Detective season 4 aren't your preferred viewing choice for this weekend, the Critics Choice Awards are a great option. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Critics Choice Awards 2024, including the pre-show red carpet.

How to watch the Critics Choice Awards 2024

The Critics Choice Awards will air on TV on Sunday, January 14, on The CW at 7 pm ET; it is not airing live in the Pacific time zone, check local listings for when it starts. The CW network is available through just about all traditional pay-TV subscription services, but if you’re looking to use a live TV streaming service to watch, then your best options are Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Outside of the US but love any awards show that you can watch? A virtual private network (VPN) is going to be your best option in that case. A VPN allows users to connect with broadcast services outside of the country that they are currently in. Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Critics Choice Awards 2024 nominees

Many of the biggest movies and TV shows of the year are nominated for the top prizes for this year's Critics Choice Awards. On the movie side, Greta Gerwig's Barbie leads this year's film nominations with a record-breaking 18 nominations, followed by Oppenheimer and Poor Things with 13 nods each and Killers of the Flower Moon close behind with a dozen. The most-nominated TV shows of the year are The Morning Show, leading the pack with six nods, and Succession, whose final season earned five.

You can check out the full list of nominees on CriticsCoice.com.



In addition to the main awards, a Career Achievement Award is going to be presented to Hollywood legend Harrison Ford by James Mangold, while America Ferrera will receive the #SeeHer Award from her Barbie co-star Margot Robbie.

Critics Choice Awards 2024 presenters

Along with James Mangold and Margot Robbie, additional presenters who will be taking the stage at Sunday's ceremony include Abigail Spencer, Angela Bassett, Anthony Ramos, Ashley Madekwe, Awkwafina, Bella Ramsey, Brendan Fraser, Carla Gugino, Daniel Levy, David Duchovny, David Oyelowo, Donald Faison, Gael García Bernal, Giacomo Gianniotti, Jason Segel, Jenny Slate, Jessica Williams, John Krasinski, Jon Cryer, Kaley Cuoco, Ke Huy Quan, Mandy Moore, Meg Ryan, Natasha Lyonne, Nicholas Braun, Oprah Winfrey, Phil Dunster, Ramy Youssef, Sandra Oh and Vanessa Morgan.

Critics Choice Awards 2024 host

Comedian Chelsea Handler will again pull hosting duties at this year's Critics Choice Awards, having already emceed the 2023 proceedings.

How to watch the Critics Choice Awards 2024 red carpet

Los Angeles locals will be able to tune into CW affiliate KTLA 5 over-the-air and cable for exclusive live coverage from the Critics Choice Awards red carpet beginning at 2 pm PT on Sunday, January 14, with the station's Sam Rubin and Jessica Holmes chatting with presenters, nominees and other celebrities at Barker Hanger, the site of this year's gala.

If you don’t have an antenna, cable or satellite service, you can still watch the pre-show red carpet through KTLA 5’s streaming app, KTLA+ and on KTLA.com. And even if you're not based out of L.A., you can stream KTLA 5 24/7 on YouTube TV so you don't miss one glamorous moment.