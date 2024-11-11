We're all slaves to the sunk costs fallacy in The Curse of Oak Island, the addictive treasure-hunting reality show that's spent so long attempting to prove Captain Kidd's legendary trove is real that it can never afford to give up. The Curse of Oak Island season 12 premieres on Tuesday, November 12 in the US. If you're on holiday when it arrives, watch The Curse of Oak Island season 12 from anywhere with a VPN.

You won't find a more loyal fanbase anywhere, with many of the tormented discussions on The Curse of Oak Island forums giving the actual show a run for its money. At this point long-suffering viewers know exactly what they're going to be getting, yet they they know that switching off would mean giving up on the dream.

So far, Lagina brothers Marty and Rick – together with their hordes of archaeology, engineering, and geology consultants, armed to the teeth with state-of-the-art machinery that would really find better use literally anywhere else – have unearthed a handful of artefacts that may or may not have been authenticated by experts.

The real payoff, of course, is that Marty and Rick got a show out of it. Season 12 will see them use heavy machinery to dig deeper into the Money Pit area, South Shore, and Smith’s Cove than anyone's ever managed before.

Here's how to watch The Curse of Oak Island season 12 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Curse of Oak Island season 12 in the US

The Curse of Oak Island season 12 premieres at 9 pm ET/PT on Tuesday, November 12 on the History Channel, with new episodes airing in the same slot each week.

If you have a cable login, you can also stream The Curse of Oak Island season 12 episodes the day after airing on History.com.

If you don't have a cable plan, you'll have to use a live TV streaming service to tune into the channel. Your best picks would be Philo TV and Sling TV as they're the cheapest ones that offer the History Channel, at $28 and $40 per month respectively. Philo also offers a free trial.

Your other options are Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV, which all cost a little more per month. Find prices for all of them below.

Can you watch The Curse of Oak Island season 12 in the UK?

The Curse of Oak Island airs on Sky History in the UK, though no broadcast information has been shared for season 12.

Viewers likely have a wait in store, because new seasons of the show typically start airing in January.

Sky TV costs roughly £26 per month (the price varies depending on how long you sign up for), so it isn't cheap, but various Sky TV deals sweeten the pot for new subscribers. Now TV is a cheaper option but you won’t be able to watch the show on live channels.

Can you watch The Curse of Oak Island season 12 in Australia

The streaming service Binge is the home of The Curse of Oak Island in Australia, though there's no word yet on when season 12 could land.

Previous seasons have tended to start airing in July.

Binge costs $10 per month for its most basic plan, but this only lets you watch in SD. Standard costs $18 per month and has HD streaming, and there's also Premium at $22.

Binge does have a free trial for new customers, though you need Australian contact information to sign up.

How to watch The Curse of Oak Island season 12 from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch The Curse of Oak Island season 12 on the History Channel as described above by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world!

Normally streaming services will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar, where you'll find a deeper reader on the best VPN services available right now.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service you require and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

How many episodes are in The Curse of Oak Island season 12? History Channel hasn't yet revealed the episode count of The Curse of Oak Island season 12, but the previous four seasons have comprised 25 episodes each, running into May.