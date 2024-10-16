How to watch The Devil's Climb: stream the Alex Honnold documentary online

Free Solo star Alex Connold and The Dawn Wall star Tommy Caldwell team up for National Geographic's new documentary, which sees them crossing half a continent for one massive climb.

In The Devil's Climb, which comes out on Thursday, October 17, the two friends embark on a quest to climb Alaska's Devil's Thumb, a 9,000-foot peak which has claimed many lives.

Not content with that challenging climb, the duo will actually begin their voyage in Colorado, intending to journey to the mountain itself via foot, bike and boat in order to keep their carbon footprint as neutral as possible.

This isn't just a climbing documentary, then, but an adventure one too, and fans of expeditionary docs will want to know how to watch The Devil's Climb whether it's online or on TV.

So here's how to watch The Devil's Climb with options for different countries.

How to watch The Devil's Climb in the US

Your first way of watching The Devil's Climb is by using the National Geographic cable channel, which is where the movie will be airing on Thursday, October 17.

The Devil's Thumb will air at 9 pm ET/PT, just before another Alex Honnold doc Arctic Ascent.

If you don't have a cable plan that offers Nat Geo, then the popular cable channel is available on several live TV streaming services too, if you're a cord cutter or just prefer these apps. Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV (on its Ultimate plan) or YouTube TV will all let you stream the Nat Geo channel over the internet.

Alternatively, if you can wait until Friday, October 18, then you'll find The Devil's Climb available to stream. It'll be available to watch on both Disney Plus and Hulu so you've got options if you're already signed up for one.

How to watch The Devil's Climb in the UK or Australia

While release information has been shared for The Devil's Climb in the US, the doc has been conspicuously absent from streaming release schedules elsewhere.

Usually, National Geographic documentaries air on Disney Plus outside of the States, but at the time of writing there's no information on when The Devil's Climb will air. So for now, you'll have to bide your time, and hopefully it'll show up before too long.

How to watch The Devil's Climb everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Devil's Climb, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite documentary, TV show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.