How to watch The Emmys online: stream the awards including red carpet coverage

The busy awards season continues when The Emmys take place on Monday, January 15. This TV-focused awards show is set to celebrate all the best television you've seen recently... well, recent-ish.

This awards show is technically The 2023 Emmys, covering TV shows that were released between June 2022 and May 2023. If was originally supposed to take place in September 2023, but after the Hollywood strikes last year caused it to be postponed it was moved to 2024, creating a bit of confusion.

Shows like Succession season 4, Abbott Elementary season 2and The Bear season 1 are up for plenty of awards, with many more fantastic shows joining the list. You can find a full list of Emmy nominations here. If you're feeling like your faves from late 2023 have been skipped, it's because the May cut-off means late 2023 shows will be eligible for the next Emmy Awards later in the year.

While the Emmy Awards ceremony is full of pomp and circumstance, the red carpet ceremony beforehand is just as popular for its fashion and celebrity appearances. So fans of TV will likely want to see both.

So here's how you can watch The Emmys, whether you want to do so online or on TV, including coverage of the red carpet beforehand.

How to watch The Emmys in the US

A different network gets The Emmys every year and this time around the honor falls to Fox to televise the proceedings. The main event airs on the main Fox channel at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on Monday, January 15.

If you want to enjoy more of the event, E! is hosting a series of pre- and post-awards shows. First is Countdown to the Emmys from 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, a talk show preparing you for the event, and then an hour later Laverne Cox hosts an all-access pass show that takes you right to the red carpet. Immediately after the show finishes, E! is hosting Emmys After Party to recap what just happened during the show.

So you can pack your entire afternoon and evening with The Emmys if you have a cable subscription with both channels. If not then you can use live TV streaming services to stream channels over the internet.

Fubo's Pro plan, any DirecTV package, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV all have both Fox and E! in their channel line-up, while Sling TV's Blue tier (and its Orange + Blue one) has E! but no Fox (except in a few major cities).

If you don't want to pay anything to see the red carpet coverage, People and Entertainment Weekly are co-hosting a red carpet show that'll be available on both brand's websites as well as YouTube.

How to watch The Emmys in the UK

If you want to watch The Emmys in the UK then you'd best get yourself a Sky TV subscription... and stay off the internet for a while, as the show will not be airing live.

A two-hour recap show airs on both Sky Max and Sky Showcase on Tuesday, January 16 at 9 pm. That's 20 hours after the Emmys actually take place, so if you want it to be a surprise, you'll have to avoid reading any recaps of the show. Sky hasn't announced whether this recap will include red carpet or post-show events but, unless anything in them overshadows the main event, it seems unlikely.

How to watch The Emmys in Australia

You've got two options for watching The Emmys in Australia.

The first is on TV, with the channel Arena (that's Fox Arena, except they dropped the "Fox" from the name) hosting a stream of the show. It begins at 10 am in the morning on Tuesday, January 16. You can also use Arena to watch the Encore (a post-show) from 7:30 pm that same day.

If you'd rather use a streaming service to catch The Emmys you can, because the streamer Binge is also be hosting a simulcast of the show. That means it plays live, from 10 am on Tuesday. Binge has a few plans and they start from $10 per month.

Unfortunately neither Arena nor Binge will be airing red carpet or after-party shows.

How to watch The Emmys everywhere else

You can watch The Emmys on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world.

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country, but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

